Rafael Nadal claims he did "a lot of things well" in Rome match against Jannik Sinner, says "it was an important victory" for him

Rafael Nadal started his campaign for a record-extending 10th Italian Open title in fine fashion on Wednesday, defeating Jannik Sinner in straight sets to advance to the Round of 16. Nadal was dialed in right from the beginning of the match, and played some brave tennis to weather the Italian teen's big hitting.

Rafael Nadal's forehand was challenged by Jannik Sinner's stunning crosscourt backhand throughout the opening set. But the 19-year-old dropped his guard while serving at 5-6, making a few errors to hand Nadal the opening set.

Jannik Sinner immediately struck back by breaking early in the second set, but he couldn't hold on to his lead. Rafael Nadal eventually got the break back and then broke once again in the 10th game to register a convincing 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Speaking to the media after his victory, Nadal sounded pleased with his performance on the day. The Spaniard claimed that the win over Sinner was crucial for his confidence after his disappointing Madrid campaign. He also insisted that most of the elements in his game came together well, and that the positives outweighed the few mistakes that he made.

"Good, I think to was a positive match for me after Madrid, have been important for me to start with positive feelings and it's an important victory for me," Rafael Nadal said. "So I think I did a lot of things well. Some mistakes too, but I combined better things than negative things. So, I'm very happy about tonight."

"Jannik Sinner is one of the best players in the world already" - Rafael Nadal

Towards the end of the match, Rafael Nadal was able to anticipate Jannik Sinner's groundstrokes very well. Nadal broke the Italian twice in succession to close out the second set 6-4, and during his post-match presser the Spaniard was asked how he managed to read his opponent's plays.

Rafael Nadal serves to Jannik Sinner

In response, Rafael Nadal gave credit to his experience for being able to outthink Jannik Sinner. He also suggested that like most youngsters, the Italian was always going for broke on his groundstrokes - which in turn made them predictable.

Nadal added, however, that the match was tough for him even if he understood Sinner's game well.

"You can find both angles, no? Experience and at the same time the youth and the power of the youngster, no?" Nadal said. "So today it was for me, but have been a tough match, and have been a very tough first round for me honestly, no?"

Rafael Nadal added that Jannik Sinner was already among the best players in the world at the bare age of 19.

"Jannik here is very difficult, one of the best players in the world already," Nadal said. "And it's an important victory for me, so I'm happy."