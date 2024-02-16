Rafael Nadal stating that he will be able to ensure the welfare of gay players in his academy in Saudi Arabia despite the country's anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments irked several tennis fans online.

Nadal has been surrounded with questions, doubts, and controversy ever since he was appointed the ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation (STF) earlier this year.

Recently, during an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena COPE, the former World No. 1 was asked about the challenges a gay tennis player who wishes to train in his Saudi Arabian academy would face, given the country's well-documented lack of protection for LGBTQ+ rights.

In response, Nadal stated that a gay player would not encounter any issues within his academy. He acknowledged that he won't be able to control what happens in the country but assured that he will make every effort to prevent any problems that may arise in that regard.

"In my Academy, he won't have problems. In the country, I don't know. The problem is that this happens, but the reality is that I am going to try to prevent it from happening," he said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion emphasized his desire to witness positive changes in LGBTQ+ laws within Saudi Arabia. He expressed his hope for an open conversation on this matter and revealed that he would be "disappointed" if some kind of change fails to materialize.

"Things cannot be changed from today to tomorrow, the objective is that this is not debated in six, eight, or ten years and that I can contribute to ensuring that it is not talked about in a few years. If it doesn't happen, I'll be disappointed," he added.

A number of tennis fans flocked to social media to react to Nadal's comments. Some doubted if the Spaniard would be able to ensure the protection of gay players at his academy in Saudi Arabia — a country where homosexuality continues to be illegal.

One fan expressed that Nadal's response indicates his lack of concern for others.

"He clearly doesn’t give a f*ck lmao there’s no point asking him, he’s chosen to take the money and that says everything you need to know," a fan posted on Reddit.

Another fan stated that the former World No. 1 suggesting that he and his academy can combat homophobia in Saudi Arabia within the next decade is "next level clownery."

"He could have just said "I like money." But instead he really just claimed that his academy is going to defeat homophobia in SA in the next decade? Come on, Rafa. That's next level clownery," the fan posted.

Rafael Nadal on Saudi Arabia's interest in tennis: "It is a country with great potential"

Rafael Nadal at the Brisbane International 2024

Rafael Nadal has recently addressed the allegations of Saudi Arabia trying to use him for 'sportswashing'. He denied that notion and emphasized the country's immense potential and their efforts to embrace global progress.

The Spaniard acknowledged that Saudi Arabia lags behind in various areas. He expressed his belief that the nation is committed to addressing these shortcomings and making significant advancements.

"I don't think Saudi Arabia needs me to wash any image. It is a country that has opened up to the world and it is a country with great potential, okay?” Nadal said, via Cadena SER.

Nadal went on to assert that if Saudi Arabia fails to undergo the necessary evolution within the next decade, he will admit his error and acknowledge his mistake.

"Are there things that need to be improved today? Without a doubt. It is a country that is very behind in many things, it has recently opened. If the country does not achieve the evolution that I believe it needs to follow in the next 10-15 years, I will tell you that I was completely wrong, I'll tell you that I made a mistake,” he added.

