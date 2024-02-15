"Instead of blabbering sh*t, just accept that you sold your soul" - Fans appalled at Rafael Nadal dismissing 'sportswashing' concerns about Saudi deal

Tennis fans were left dismayed after Rafael Nadal brushed off concerns regarding 'sportswashing' in relation to his deal with Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year, Nadal was appointed as the ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation. This decision angered several people worldwide who harbor skepticism towards Saudi Arabia. With their questionable stance on equality, women's rights, and LGBTQ+ rights, the Saudi government's involvement in tennis raised eyebrows and fueled widespread criticism.

Many fans were quick to condemn Nadal for accepting the role of Saudi tennis ambassador, fearing that it would inadvertently lend support and legitimacy to the country's image to the global community.

This criticism prompted the former World No. 1 to step forward and defend himself against claims suggesting his involvement in 'sportswashing' for the Kingdom. He dismissed the notion, deeming it absurd that the Saudis would require him to cleanse their image.

In his view, Saudi Arabia is a country with potential and has made significant strides in opening up to the world.

"I don't think Saudi Arabia needs me to wash any image. It is a country that has opened up to the world and it is a country with great potential, okay? Therefore, it is logical that the world is going there and the feeling is that everything is bought with money and that now Rafa has also sold himself to money. I understand that people think that, of course they do,” Nadal said, via Cadena SER.

While acknowledging that Saudi Arabia lags behind in certain areas, Nadal emphasized their willingness to embrace change and improve. He further asserted that if the country fails to undergo the necessary evolution within the next 10-15 years, he will humbly admit his error and acknowledge his mistake.

"Are there things that need to be improved today? Without a doubt. It is a country that is very behind in many things, it has recently opened. If the country does not achieve the evolution that I believe it needs to follow in the next 10-15 years, I will tell you that I was completely wrong, I'll tell you that I made a mistake,” he added.

Tennis fans were appalled by the 22-time Grand Slam champion's response regarding concerns about 'sportswashing' in relation to his deal with Saudi Arabia. They took to social media to express their opinions on the same.

One fan asserted that Nadal should cease disseminating lies and instead acknowledge that he has compromised his principles for the sake of "oil money."

"Clown, instead of blabbering sh*t, just accept that you sold your soul for some oil money," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan expressed their disapproval of the Spaniard's decision to align himself with Saudi Arabia, deeming it as a "bad move."

"Sadly, I don’t think Rafa actually gets the scale of both the human rights abuses & the climate crisis. I don’t know if he’ll ever realise it, or which things he’ll actually stick his neck out over. But nevertheless…this is a bad move," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"Hope their eyes are wide open" - Andy Roddick on Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean King supporting Saudi Arabia's interest in tennis

Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean King at the 2022 French Open

Saudi Arabia has been actively pursuing opportunities in the world of tennis for some time now. They hosted the 2023 ATP NextGen Finals in Jeddah and have expressed interest in hosting the WTA Finals in the future. There have also been reports circulating about their plans to buy the ATP ranking system.

In light of this, former World No. 1 Andy Roddick gave his thoughts on this matter. He stated that if Billie Jean King, who has agreed to engage in discussions with the Kingdom regarding potential investments in the sport, and Rafael Nadal successfully pull off the Saudi move to tennis, and if that proves to be advantageous for the sport, then those who have been critical of Saudi Arabia's involvement will have to eat their words.

"If, five years from now, Rafa and Billie Jean King all of a sudden pull this off and things do change, everyone who’s against it has to eat crow a little bit. We do need to have an open mind towards a result that is different from what we suspect or anticipate if it does happen," Andy Roddick said (via Served with Andy Roddick podcast).

"I can’t think of two more reputable, credible, and talented spokespeople for the game. So maybe they’re seeing something that you know the rest of the earth isn't, and maybe they can affect it, but I’m afraid that we won’t know that until it’s too late, and it’s hard to say that I hope their eyes are wide open," Andy Roddick added.

