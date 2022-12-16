Rafael Nadal and coach Francisco Roig part ways, bring an end to 18-year-long partnership

Rafael Nadal and coach Francisco Roig parted ways on Friday, bringing an end to a historic 18-year-old partnership, during which the former claimed 22 Grand Slams amongst numerous other titles. It is being reported that Roig wishes to start a new personal project as a coach.

An eight-time title winner in doubles, Roig began working with Nadal before the latter claimed his first Major in 2005. The 54-year-old has been through thick and thin with the legendary Mallorcan, staying firm even as the latter replaced other members of his coaching team.

Roig has been part of each one of Nadal's title wins on tour so far, making him one of the most successful coaches in all of tennis history. Their splitting of ways was confirmed by the 22-time Major champion on social media, who expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the 54-year-old's services.

"I wanted to inform you that Francis Roig is leaving the team. Francis has been an important person in my career and I am very grateful to him for all these years of work and friendship. When we started working together I was a child and together with my uncle Toni, we started on the circuit," he wrote.

Nadal believes Roig is an excellent coach, highlighting how he helped him improve as a player. He also wished the former World No. 60 well in his future coaching endeavors.

"Francis is a great coach who knows tennis very well and has helped me a lot to get better and better. I only have words of gratitude and I wish him all the luck in the world in his new project," he added.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Os quería comunicar que Francis Roig deja el equipo. Francis ha sido una persona importante en mi carrera y le estoy muy agradecido por todos estos años de trabajo y amistad. Cuando empezamos a trabajar juntos yo era un niño y junto a mi tío Toni, empezábamos en el circuito. Os quería comunicar que Francis Roig deja el equipo. Francis ha sido una persona importante en mi carrera y le estoy muy agradecido por todos estos años de trabajo y amistad. Cuando empezamos a trabajar juntos yo era un niño y junto a mi tío Toni, empezábamos en el circuito. https://t.co/qeW0wFQTpa

"The thing I’ve valued most about Rafael Nadal is his humility" - Francisco Roig in 2020

Francisco Roig [left] with Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2022

Francisco Roig spoke to the ATP website after Rafael Nadal registered his 1000th tour win by beating Feliciano Lopez in the 2020 Paris Masters. When asked to name the one thing about his ward that surprised him the most, the 54-year-old picked the Mallorcan's humility and his ability to win points under adverse circumstances.

"The thing I’ve valued most about Rafa is his humility, the ability to keep listening and keep improving. Or being able to win points with few weapons because he’s not playing his best tennis," Roig stated in 2020.

He continued by naming the 22-time Grand Slam winner's consistency, and ability to maintain his top form.

"And then he has something that’s very good in tournaments; when he finds his game, it’s rare that he loses it. And the consistency of so many years without leaving the Top 10. Even the year when he was struggling, when he found it mentally difficult to compete, he was the only one who didn’t drop out of the Top 10," he added.

