Rafael Nadal comes under fire from fans for praising Alexander Zverev despite German's domestic abuse allegations

Rafael Nadal recently lauded Alexander Zverev over the German rediscovering his form after a series of disappointing results this year. However, Nadal's words of praise for the ATP No. 2 didn't go down well with many fans. The fans called out the legendary Spaniard for being nice to the German despite the controversial domestic abuse allegations made against him in the past by two of his former partners.

The former No. 1 and 22-time Major champion was in attendance at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid. Here, he was asked by Sky Sports about his thoughts on how Zverev's career is faring. The Spaniard opined that a Grand Slam title is the sole achievement that's missing from the German's otherwise stellar CV. However, according to Nadal, Zverev will break his Major drought sooner or later.

"I think he's great, no? He's an incredible player. The only thing he's missing is a Grand Slam title. But probably at some point he will make it happen. He's doing a great job," the Spaniard told Sky Sports.

Rafael Nadal went on to highlight how Alexander Zverev has bounced back after some poor results following his runner-up finish at the 2025 Australian Open. Zverev recently clinched the Bavarian International Tennis Championships title in Munich.

"He had a few tough months after Australia, but he's bounced back. The win in Munich was an important moment for him. It was a turning point for him to get back to his top level. At a moment that we're right before the second Grand Slam of the year. I have a very positive relationship with him and admired him a lot, so I wish him very well," the 22-time Grand Slam winner added.

The 38-year-old's words were criticized by several tennis fans on Reddit. Many of them brought up the domestic abuse allegations made against Alexander Zverev by Olga 'Olya' Sharypova and Brenda Patea. While Sharypova never took legal action against Zverev, Patea did, which resulted in a public trial in a Berlin court last year amid the German's 2024 French Open campaign.

"Not surprising. This is a very close circle of very closeted people. A lot of them probably believe Zverev, and I'm willing to bet that a lot of them simply don't care. It's just like in real life. While the public might be enraged at accusations like this, the closer circle of the perps often just doesn't care or choses to stick by the person anyway," a fan wrote.

"As much as Rafa has meant to me as a player, he’s definitely had some less than stellar moments these last few years. Some of the backhanded compliments to Djokovic, the comments about women’s prize money, the Saudi bailout, and this are all disappointing to see," commented another.

"This isn’t a shock The ATP tour LOVES Zverev," another fan chimed in.

"That’s ATP right there. Ignorance to the highest level. As long as it makes money - lets close our eyes and cover ears," suggested one fan.

"Oh this ain’t it Rafa," weighed in yet another fan.

Controversially, Zverev's recent title-winning run in Munich was marred by a heckler who called the German a "wife-beater". The ATP No. 2 later spoke up about the incident at a press conference.

"There's always going to be one or two idiots everywhere" - Alexander Zverev on heckling incident in Munich

Alexander Zverev (Source: Getty)

During Alexander Zverev's quarterfinal clash against Tallon Griekspoor at the 2025 Bavarian International Tennis Championships in Munich, a heckler screamed "wife-beater" in the German's direction. A clearly irked Zverev proceeded to urge the chair umpire to have the heckler thrown out from the venue.

At a pre-tournament press conference ahead of his 2025 Madrid Open campaign, the three-time Major finalist opened up on the incident.

"To be honest, there's always going to be one or two idiots everywhere. It's in every single sport, in football with racism, in tennis you have it somewhere else, it's just like that, it's how sport is. But for me, the crowd was amazing in Munich," Zverev said.

Alexander Zverev, the No. 1 seed in Madrid, is set to begin his campaign in the Spanish capital with a second-round clash against home hope Roberto Bautista Agut.

