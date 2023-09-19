Rafael Nadal compares his longevity to that of Novak Djokovic's: "I have made wrong decisions when it comes to protecting my physique"

Rafael Nadal recently spoke about the injuries he has dealt with throughout his career and compared his longevity to that of Novak Djokovic’s.

Nadal hasn’t featured in any of the competitive tournaments since the Australian Open in January this year. The Spaniard, who suffered a hip injury at the Major, took an extended break from tennis when his injury refused to heal in time.

In a recent interview with Movistar, Nadal spoke about his injury-plagued career. The 22-time Grand Slam champion admitted that he made a few wrong decisions when it came to protecting his physique during his early days.

"I would change many things in my life and my career. I have made wrong decisions when it comes to protecting my physique,” he said. (via MARCA)

The Spaniard also suggested that his arch-rival, Djokovic, has been better in this aspect, thanks favorable game style -- which is primarily the reason for his career longevity and why he has escaped career-threatening injuries.

“Djokovic, he has done better because his way of playing has allowed him to play more than me,” he noted.

The 37-year-old reiterated that he hasn’t been smart when it comes to preventing injuries.

“But I was wrong for thinking that my decisions were good,” he added.

"I hold back, even though I feel like moving" – Rafael Nadal on his recovery and training

The Spaniard at the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal also talked about his recovery and training, stating that he has majorly been training in the gym, currently for 40 minutes a day, and three times a week. He aims to be physically fit for the tournaments he wishes to play next year.

"40 minutes three days a week, and a lot of gym. The ideal would be to be able to compete as much as possible and play the tournaments that I most want," he said.

The former World No. 1 also said he is acting with restraint during his on-court training, which is unlike what he is used to.

"I play without moving with the intensity I usually do, even though the ball goes fast. I hold back, even though I feel like moving,” he noted.

Nadal, who is no stranger to injuries, said that although he usually gets bored while recuperating, it doesn’t hamper his focus and enthusiasm.

“I have always been bored during times of recovery, but it has never taken away my focus or enthusiasm,” he added.

The Spaniard also revealed that he has been playing golf during his break from tennis "because I need to compete."

