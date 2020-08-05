Rafael Nadal defends Novak Djokovic, says mistakes are 'normal' in unfamiliar situations

Rafael Nadal has joined the list of high-profile personalities defending Novak Djokovic for the latter’s role in the Adria Tour disaster. It has taken a while for a member of the Big 3 to speak on this topic (Roger Federer being the other option), but has happened nevertheless.

In a recent media interaction, Rafael Nadal came out in support of Novak Djokovic by saying that ‘mistakes were normal’ during such unprecedented times.

I really hope people learn from the Adria Tour: Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic finds a supporter in Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal very recently announced that he wouldn't be participating in this year’s US Open. He cited the uncertainty of the situation surrounding the pandemic as his reason for not travelling to USA and defending his crown.

It is clear that Rafael Nadal understands the gravity of the health crisis, and he even pointed out there were faults in the organisation of the Adria Tour. But at the same time he also implied that Novak Djokovic didn't have any ill intentions.

"I think most of the players want the best for the world and for people," Nadal said.

"Of course there was a mistake in the tour organised in Serbia and Croatia but mistakes are normal when you face a situation you haven't faced before,” he added.

Rafael Nadal is still unsure of taking part in this year's French Open

The COVID-19 pandemic is certainly a situation that nobody has faced before, and has left lasting damage to many sectors around the world. It has ruined plans for people everywhere, including Rafael Nadal himself.

The Spaniard is still undecided about taking part in this year’s French Open, given the resurgence of cases in France. Due to the precariousness of the overall situation around the pandemic, Rafael Nadal believes that the varied and seemingly knee-jerk decisions of the players cannot be faulted.

"The players need to make decisions but I am not saying mine is the right one," Nadal said. "Every decision can be right or wrong. We are facing unpredictable situations.”

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal also added that it was imperative for everyone to learn from their mistakes, and to make sure that they don't happen again. He didn't name Novak Djokovic directly, but expressed hope that the tennis world moves forward from the mishaps of the recent past.

"I really hope people learn from the Adria Tour and we continue in the best way possible," Nadal said.