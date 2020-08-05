Novak Djokovic pays heartfelt tribute to Beirut blast victims

The city of Beirut was struck by a terrifying tragedy yesterday. A cataclysmic explosion sent huge shock-waves through the heart of Lebanon's capital city, leaving hundreds dead and several more injured. In response, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic uploaded a sympathetic and symbolic post to pay his respects to Beirut and its people.

Novak Djokovic condoles all those affected by the Beirut blast

At the time of writing, roughly 4,000 people have been injured and around hundred have lost their lives in the blast. Initially thought to be an act of aggression by Israel - with some even speculating it was a nuclear attack due to the vivid mushroom clouds - the incident is now being chalked up to an explosion of ammonium nitrate.

There were reportedly 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate left unchecked in a warehouse for six years, and Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab suggested that that was the probable cause. The frightening impact of the blast can be seen in the video below.

Tonight people in Beirut are going to sleep in shattered homes, during a deadly pandemic, with a collapsing economy led by corrupt politicians, surrounded by countries that have attacked & threatened them and a world that has abandoned them and their refugees.#Hiroshima pic.twitter.com/UsdYAwsPc8 — Mohamad El Sayed (@SayeddMohamed) August 4, 2020

Novak Djokovic is the first top tennis player to talk about the unfortunate incident. As can be seen from his post - which he posted on Twitter as well as via Instagram stories - Djokovic paid tribute to the ones affected in a simple but impactful manner.

The Serb used the Lebanese flag with the word ‘BEIRUT’ superimposed on it. But he replaced the letter ‘I’ with a half-slit candle, to indicate that he was praying for the people.

As you'd expect, several people from Lebanon thanked Novak Djokovic for his heartfelt wishes.

Thank you Nole. I am Lebanese and I am one of your fans. Believe me I had the feeling this morning that you were going to share Beirut your sincere feelings!!! Because I know how Great you are. Love you so much Djoko. Thank you and all the Love from Lebanon 🇱🇧💕 — Maha Hayek (@HayekMaha) August 5, 2020

Novak Djokovic has displayed great compassion in recent times

Despite being criticized immensely for his role in the Adria Tour disaster, Novak Djokovic has silently done a great many acts of charity over the last few months. The 17-time Grand Slam champion is the only tennis player to make donations for COVID-19 in three nations - Spain, Italy and Serbia.

Novak Djokovic is a great benefactor

The big-hearted Serb also arranged for funds and a special flight to help a young girl fight a deadly disease. The girl - Sofija - was urgently in need of medical treatment in America and Djokovic immediately stepped up to provide assistance.

Along with his wife Jelena, Novak Djokovic had donated one million euros to Serbian hospitals back when the COVID-19 pandemic had just begun. His foundation has also made numerous contributions in the form of money and medical equipment (like ventilators) to hospitals all over Serbia.

Being the devout Christian that he is, Novak Djokovic had also made a $5.5 million donation to the Serbian Government health-care system and to the charities managed by the Orthodox Church of his nation.

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena do a lot for society

Controversy might have tightly wrapped its tentacles around Novak Djokovic lately, but the Serb has time and again found a way to let his generosity speak for itself. While Djokovic hasn’t announced any financial support yet for the people of Beirut, it wouldn’t be surprising if he becomes the first top tennis player to do so.