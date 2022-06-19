Rafael Nadal finishes 5th in the Balearic Golf Championship

Rafael Nadal's fortunes at the Balearic Golf Championship, a two-day golf tournament held in Mallorca over the weekend, have turned out to be slightly worse off than what he achieved at the French Open a couple of weeks ago.

While the Spaniard defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets in the final in Paris to notch up his 22nd Grand Slam title, he could only manage a fifth-place finish on the Club de Golf Son Servera.

The 36-year-old ended Day 1 of the tournament in fourth position yesterday, four strokes off the pace of leader Marc Servera Bisellach. With a score of 76, the former World No. 1 also shot four strokes more than the par score of 72.

He did not fare as well on the second day today, shooting a score of 78, six strokes more than the par score. With an overall score of 154 (10 more than par), the World No. 4 finished eight strokes behind Bisellach's winning score of 146, who shot two strokes more than par on Day 2.

Egor Zubov and Bruno Calvet Marques both rose five spots to finish tied for second place with an overall score of 149 -- five strokes above par. Philip Montulet Salva, who was tied with Nadal yesterday, edged him today with a score of 75, bringing up his total score up to 151 (three strokes above par).

Rafael Nadal to be seeded second in Wimbledon

Now that his stint at the Balearic Golf Championship is over, Rafael Nadal will fly to London tomorrow, where he will continue training on grass for a week. Following that, the 22-time Grand Slam champion will take a final judgement call on how his foot has recovered and then decide on whether he will play at the Wimbledon Championships or not.

James Gray @jamesgraysport



1 Novak Djokovic

2 Rafa Nadal

3 Casper Ruud

4 Stefanos Tsitsipas

5 Carlos Alcaraz

6 Felix Auger Aliassime

7 Hubert Hurkacz

8 Matteo Berrettini



Nick Kyrgios and Andy Murray will both be dangerous unseeded floaters.



The Mallorcan has already confirmed his intention to play in the tournament, remarking that the recent rounds of Radiofrequency Ablation have left him sufficiently fit to be competitive on the surface.

"My intention is to play at Wimbledon, travel to London on Monday," he said. "I have had two sessions of this treatment and they were satisfactory. These five days have allowed me to train and have answered well."

If all goes well, the 36-year-old will attempt to win his third title at Wimbledon, adding to his trophy runs in 2008 and 2010. The former World No. 1 will be seeded second in the tournament behind Novak Djokovic, making for a potential blockbuster final at SW19.

