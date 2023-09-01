"Rafael Nadal is a flagship, Carlos Alcaraz is becoming that too" - General secretary of sport of Andalusia

Carlos Alcaraz has been bestowed with the same status as Rafael Nadal by Jose Maria Arrabal, the General Secretary of Sports for the region of Andalusia. Arrabal, recognising Alcaraz's exceptional talent and potential, referred to the young tennis prodigy as a "flagship", much like the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

Before the commencement of the Davis Cup Finals, a press conference took place in New York. Bob Bryan (the U.S. Davis Cup captain), Feliciano Lopez (the tournament director of Davis Cup Finals) and Jose Maria Arrabal were present for the press meet.

During the press conference, Arrabal discussed the possibility of Rafael Nadal making his comeback in Malaga. He emphasized that Nadal is a true icon, and that Carlos Alcaraz is successfully following in the footsteps of the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

"Rafa is a flagship. Carlos is becoming that flagship, too. They represent the best values of our country and society in the world," he said.

Arrabal further highlighted that these two players embody the finest qualities of Spain. He emphasized their competitiveness, selflessness, and their unwavering respect for their opponents both on and off the court.

"They're competitive, they're unselfish, they are generous with the community. They respect their adversaries on the court and off the court," Jose Maria Arrabal added.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic set for potential blockbuster showdown at Davis Cup

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Cincinnati Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are poised for a potential showdown in the group stage of this year's Davis Cup, scheduled to be held this month. These two players last crossed paths in the thrilling final of the 2023 Cincinnati Open, where Djokovic emerged victorious over the Spaniard.

Both Serbia and Spain have been placed in Group C for the team event, with the matches set to be held in Valencia. The Czech Republic and South Korea are the other teams in the group. The top two performing teams from this group will progress to the knockout stage, which is scheduled to take place in Malaga.

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have engaged in a captivating rivalry on the ATP Tour for over a year. The pair have faced off four times, resulting in an even split of victories with both triumphing twice each for a 2-2 head-to-head record.

They first crossed paths in Madrid Open last year in a three-set battle that ultimately saw Alcaraz emerge victorious 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5). However, their second encounter at this year's Roland Garros proved to be rather lackluster, as the young Spaniard found himself physically outmatched by Djokovic, resulting in a resounding 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 triumph for the seasoned player.

Carlos Alcaraz saved his best for their clash at the Wimbledon Championships when he defeated Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in a high-quality Grand Slam final that lasted nearly five hours.

However, Novak Djokovic sought redemption and successfully avenged his previous defeat against Alcaraz by securing a hard-fought victory 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) in the Cincinnati Open title match.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here