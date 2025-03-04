Rafael Nadal friendship, Nick Kyrgios-Jannik Sinner feud & more: Bernard Tomic opens up in Exclusive

Bernard Tomic is one of the biggest "What ifs" in modern pro tennis. The Aussie has always had a tactically astute game. However, the focus on his on-court performance often took a backseat to his off-court persona, which has polarized many fans in the last few years.

From his brash comments on Roger Federer 'having to get to him' ahead of their 2013 Australian Open match, to his prospective boxing match with Nick Kyrgios (that unfortunately never happened), the former World No. 17's behavior was always at odds with the serenity of the sport.

These days, the 32-year-old has made the ATP Challenger and ITF Futures circuit an avenue for his talent. And while many fans would believe that the former tennis prodigy is still as grating as ever, he is soft inside and speaks about his past on the tour with deep reverence.

During his recent outing at the DafaNews Bengaluru Open, Sportskeeda had the chance to sit with Bernard Tomic for an exclusive interview, where the Aussie talked about his goals, his relationship with Rafael Nadal, his favorite city in India, Jannik Sinner's recent doping ban, and Nick Kyrgios' recent fixation with the Italian.

Exclusive chat with Bernard Tomic

Sportskeeda: You were a tour-level mainstay for the majority of the last decade. What were your goals that you had set for yourself back then? And are they different from your goals right now?

Bernard Tomic: My goals constantly change man, so I don't know. Um, we're just playing tennis, you know, I don't think you should make goals. I think it's... some people believe in this. I mean, you just gotta play, I guess, what you do. Whatever sport you do. Whatever business you do, you know? Life is an interesting field.

Sportskeeda: You won a Futures in Chennai last year, how has your experience in India been?

Bernard Tomic: Yeah, last year was six weeks in India, in Chennai. But I think my favorite city is Bangalore, you know. Delhi is a little bit pollution, I wasn't a fan, but Bangalore was for me one with the nicest cities so far. Yeah, great hotels. Great restaurants, good, huh?

Sportskeeda: Let's talk about your time at the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) in 2015. There is a viral video of Rafael Nadal saying that "Close the bar" when Tomic is coming. That seemed like a remark from someone who has taken well with you. How would you describe your relationship with him off the court?

Bernard Tomic: Yeah, I was pretty good with Rafa and we managed to play doubles once I think (at the 2016 Indian Wells Masters). We can all learn from, you know, Rafa and these tough guys, they were the champions of our sport. But he was a really humble person, not just as a player, he was a great person off the court. So, you know, I wish him the best in his continued life, and all the success he has had.

Sportskeeda: Your career-best tournament is probably the Australian Open. You beat some really good players there, you made the fourth round there thrice (2012, 2014, 2016). You seemed to do well there regardless of the public sentiment for you.

Bernard Tomic: Yeah, it was pretty good. I played Round of 16 in Melbourne three, four times, Murray, Federer... well I kept losing to these top players. Yeah, you know, like Federer, Rafa, Murray even, right? They were a joke, you know.

Sportskeeda: But did you find the crowd to be too tough on you around that time?

Bernard Tomic: No, it was really good. The crowd always in Australia, it was really good, really energetic, really fun, you know, we have a Grand Slam so it's really, really a good privilege to have a Grand Slam in Australia. But yeah, all in all, I think that was a long time ago.

Sportskeeda: What are your thoughts on Jannik Sinner's doping ban? Do you think there was something shady about WADA's handling of the case?

Bernard Tomic: Well, I don't know, I think this is a great champion and stuff or whatever. I mean, this is not a call for me. I mean, yeah, if you get caught, for sure, maybe it's not the right thing. But I cannot comment too much about it because I'm not in this position and it's a tricky one, you know? I'm not gonna go into detail but it's a tricky one to say. I know they [WADA] gave him three months but I think all in all, whatever, it's his case. Whatever.

Sportskeeda: And what are your thoughts on Nick Kyrgios being so involved in Sinner's case? He hasn't missed a step in criticizing him.

Bernard Tomic: Yeah, I saw. That's media. Media blows up everything. It's fine. We're just playing tennis, having fun. That's it.

