Rafael Nadal gives blunt response to Carlos Alcaraz & Emma Raducanu's romance rumors at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal has shared his thoughts on the recent buzz surrounding the rumored romance between Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu. The pair have been at the center of attention throughout this year’s Wimbledon Championships.

Ad

Raducanu and Alcaraz are set to play mixed doubles at the US Open this August, and ever since the announcement, romance rumors have been heating up. The two were seen practicing together at Wimbledon, clearly enjoying each other’s company. The Brit even stayed back to watch one of the Spaniard's matches after she was knocked out of the tournament.

Both have denied being in a relationship, with Raducanu telling the media that they’re just good friends. In fact, their friendship began at SW19 itself in 2021, when both were still newcomers on the rise.

Ad

Trending

Nadal has now weighed in on the topic after being asked to comment on it during a recent interview with The Times, a British newspaper. He gave a straightforward and blunt response, saying he doesn’t like to comment on these kinds of personal things.

"Sorry, but I don’t get involved in those topics," Nadal said.

While Raducanu bowed out in the third round of Wimbledon after a defeat to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Alcaraz has powered his way to the final. He kept his dream of a three-peat alive by beating Taylor Fritz in the semifinals and will now face Jannik Sinner in the final on Sunday, July 13.

Ad

Rafael Nadal says Emma Raducanu has a "great future"

Emma Raducanu pictured at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships | Image Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal spoke a bit more about Emma Raducanu during the same interview with The Times, sharing his thoughts on her future in the sport. He said the Brit has a “great future” ahead of her, despite not winning a single WTA title since her breakthrough triumph at the 2021 US Open.

Ad

Nadal said:

“Great future. I think she won very early on; when she won the US Open she was very young. There were a lot of expectations and pressure on her — it takes time to come to terms with.”

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also mentioned that he wouldn’t mind if Carlos Alcaraz ends up achieving better results than him eventually:

Ad

"It won’t bother me at all if by the end of his career Carlos has done better than me."

While his former arch-rival, Roger Federer, made an appearance at Wimbledon this year, Nadal chose to skip the tournament. Instead, he’s been enjoying life post-retirement, focusing on his family and taking care of his wife, who is eight months pregnant, as they prepare to welcome their second child.

However, the Spaniard shared that he hopes to return to the grasscourt Slam someday in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More