Rafael Nadal’s academy in Mallorca recently organized a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2024. Among the graduating students was Casper Ruud’s younger sister, Charlotte.

Ruud joined the Spaniard's academy in 2018 when he was ranked outside the top 100. Six years since, the Norwegian tennis player has 12 titles to his name and a career-high ranking of World No. 2. Casper Ruud, a regular in the world’s top 10 since 2021, has also featured in three Grand Slam finals so far: twice at the French Open (2022, 2023) and once at the US Open (2022).

In 2023, it came to light that the 25-year-old’s sister, Charlotte, had followed in his footsteps and joined the academy. The 18-year-old also enrolled in Rafa Nadal School, graduating this year.

Trending

On Wednesday, June 12, Rafael Nadal attended the graduation ceremony alongside his coach and fellow former World No. 1, Carlos Moya. After their respective speeches, the duo felicitated the students and posed with them.

Casper Ruud was delighted to see his sister accept the graduation certificate and congratulated her on the milestone.

"Congrats on your graduation from the @rafanadalacademy," he wrote on his Instagram story.

Casper Ruud on Instagram

It is worth noting that Charlotte has signed with the University of South Florida and will be playing tennis for the South Florida Bulls.

What Casper Ruud said about sister Charlotte after she joined Rafael Nadal's academy: "She's improving a lot"

Ruud pictured at the 2024 French Open

Casper Ruud’s sister, Charlotte, appeared on the Norwegian’s “Ruud Talk” segment for Eurosport last year, alongside former tennis player Alex Corretja.

At the time, she revealed her tennis ambitions, highlighting how the former World No. 2’s success had influenced her. She noted that her goal is to become the World No. 1.

"It's always a big dream to become No. 1. I have a pretty good example as my brother. There is still a long way to go," Charlotte Ruud said in 2023.

Ruud, too, spoke about his sister’s playing style and the improvements she’s made since joining Rafael Nadal’s academy.

"She's aggressive and she's improving a lot which is great to see. She started a bit late compared to other players her age but she's improved a lot and I think the academy has also helped her a lot," he said.

The three-time Grand Slam finalist noted that she occasionally travels with him to his tournaments and tries to learn from the WTA players.

"Who knows how far she can reach. She comes to tournaments sometimes and tries to learn from the women's players," Ruud said.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback