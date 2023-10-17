Rafael Nadal hosts Spanish basketball legend Pau Gasol at his academy in Mallorca

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal recently welcomed Spanish basketball legend Pau Gasol to the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca.

The 37-year-old has been away from the men's tour since sustaining a hip injury at the 2023 Australian Open. He hasn't confirmed his participation in any of the future tournaments, but is expected to join the men's tour soon.

Taking a break from the tennis circuit, Nadal played host to Spanish basketball icon Pau Gasol at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca. He thanked the former LA Lakers' player for making his presence felt and greeted him gracefully at the venue.

"Hola, thanks for coming, As always a pleasure to be with you and have you among us," Rafael Nadal said.

Nadal and Gasol have been good friends for a long time and like to stay updated about each other's wherabouts. The duo recently enjoyed a round of golf in Madrid, Spain.

Their golf outing sparked curiosity as Nadal mysteriously alluded to a "special reason" behind their get-together. The Spaniard spent his Monday morning golfing with Gasol, and hinted at the intriguing purpose of their meet-up via social media.

"Amazing morning with my friend @paugasol for an special reason," wrote Rafael Nadal in his Instagram post.

Pau Gasol is popular for securing consecutive NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010. Notably, he made history as the first non-American player to earn the NBA Rookie of the Year title in 2002 while playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.

His legacy extends to being recognized as one of the most accomplished power forwards in basketball history, alongside his esteemed status as one of the finest European players to grace the sport. Gasol is also one of the few players, who spent a lot of time on the basketball court with American legend, late Kobe Bryant.

Rafael Nadal adding to Grand Slam tally will be really hard in 2024: Pam Shriver

2023 Australian Open - Day 3: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is gearing up for his anticipated return to the ATP Tour in 2024, having spent the majority of the ongoing season on the sidelines. He is expected to return at the 2024 Australian Open, the same tournament where he last competed this season.

While the 37-year-old tennis veteran used this season to recover from injuries, his long-standing rival Novak Djokovic continued to shine by adding two more Grand Slam singles titles to his remarkable career, equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 titles.

Tennis commentator Pam Shriver expressed doubts about Nadal's ability to compete for Grand Slam titles, given his physical condition on the Inside-In podcast. She believed that his physical state might limit him to shorter-format tournaments like the Olympic Games.

"If he really wants to have the ultimate goal which is to add to his tally of Majors I just think it's really hard now with what his body has been through. I do think the two out of three whether it's the Olympic games, there's certain things he could maybe try to manage and be respectable but I'm having a hard time seeing how this is going to go down," said Pam Shriver on Inside-In podcast.

Fans will be eager to see the Spaniard return and make a notable impact on the main tour. The 2024 Australian Open begins on January 14.

