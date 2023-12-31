Rafael Nadal has addressed the possibility of 2024 being his final year on tour, marking the end of his storied career.

Nadal sat out the remainder of the 2023 season after sustaining a hip injury at the Australian Open. During a press conference in May, the Spaniard made the heartbreaking admission that he expected 2024 to be his last year on tour. Subsequently, the 37-year-old underwent arthroscopic hip surgery, and after a lengthy recovery period, he began training for his return to the court.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is set to make his comeback at the Brisbane International. Prior to his return, he revisited the possibility of 2024 being his last season on tour. However, he refrained from making a definitive commitment, acknowledging the uncertainty of what lay ahead.

During a press conference ahead of his tournament opener in Brisbane, Nadal touched on the subject once more, reiterating his uncertainty about whether this season would be his last.

"The problem about saying that's going to be my last season is I can't predict what's going on 100% on the future. That's the thing. That's why I say 'probably,'" he said.

The Spaniard acknowledged the likelihood of this being his final visit to Australia, but requested not to be held at his word if he made a return in 2025.

"It's obvious that it's a high percentage that's going to be my last time playing here in Australia. But if I am here next year, don't tell me, You said [2024 was] going to be your last season, because I didn't say it (smiling). I just say have been an important percentage," he added.

Rafael Nadal: "It's not an easy decision, but I know inside myself that is a high percentage it's going to be my last season"

Rafael Nadal

During the press conference, Rafael Nadal also expressed uncertainty regarding his physical condition six months down the line, questioning whether his health would allow him to remain competitive on tour.

"You never know what's going on, you know? I can't predict how I going to be in the next six months. I can't predict if my body will allow me to enjoy tennis as much as I enjoyed the past 20 years," he said.

"I don't know if my body will allow me to be competitive. I mean, not in a way to win the most important events, but the way that makes me happy, feel myself competitive to go on court and to feel that I can compete against anyone," he added.

Nadal further emphasized that, despite overcoming significant challenges to make a return to the court, he knew internally that it was likely his final season on tour.

"Doesn't matter at the end of the day if I win or don't. If I have that feelings... You never know what's my approach because at the end I went through a lot to be back on a tennis court. It's not an easy decision, but I know inside myself that is a high percentage it's going to be my last one (season)," he said.

While Rafael Nadal's singles opponent will be determined by the results of the qualifiers, he will team up with compatriot Marc Lopez in the doubles event at the 2024 Brisbane International. They will lock horns with the Australian duo of Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson in their tournament opener.

