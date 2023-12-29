Rafael Nadal and coach Marc Lopez reunite for Brisbane International doubles, 8 years after winning gold at Rio Olympics: Reports

Rafael Nadal is set to revive his Olympic gold-winning partnership with his coach Marc Lopez amid his comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International, if reports coming out of Spain are to be believed.

Nadal is making his long-awaited comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International, after nearly a year away from the tour. The Spaniard recently arrived in Australia and took part in his first training session in Brisbane, ahead of the tournament's start on December 31.

With the 22-time Grand Slam champion's return to competitive tennis just around the corner, anticipation within the tennis community is at an all-time high. Adding to the excitement, it appears as if fans will have even more to cheer for as the 37-year-old is set to team up with his coach Marc Lopez for doubles at the ATP 250 event, according to Spanish publication AS.

Lopez, who joined Nadal's coaching team in December 2021, retired from professional tennis after a second-round loss in doubles at the 2022 Madrid Masters, alongside Carlos Alcaraz. However, it seems as if he will come out of retirement for a special reunion on the court with the former World No. 1.

Expand Tweet

The 22-time Grand Slam champion and Marc Lopez reportedly teaming up for doubles at the Brisbane International has garnered interest because of their past success as a team, having won the gold medal in men's doubles at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

A brief look at Rafael Nadal and Marc Lopez's campaign at Rio Olypics 2016

Tennis - Olympics: Day 7

Representing Spain, Rafael Nadal and Marc Lopez entered the men's doubles competition at the 2016 Rio Olympics as the sixth seeds. The duo kicked off their campaign with a dominant 6-4, 6-4 win over Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Roger from the Netherlands.

The Spanish duo then secured a hard-fought 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 victory over the Argentine pair of Juan Martin del Potro and Maximo Gonzalez. Subsequently, they defeated Austria's Oliver Marach and Alexander Peya 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the semifinals of the prestigious event.

Lopez and the former World No. 1 progressed to the final after emerging victorious against Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil from Canada, winning 7-6(1), 7-6 (4). The duo clinched the gold medal by defeating Romania's Florin Mergea and Horia Tecau in the final.

Their triumph marked Spain's first-ever gold medal in men's doubles and its first medal in the event since 2000, when Alex Corretja and Albert Costa clinched the bronze medal by beating South Africa's David Adams and John-Laffnie de Jager.

Nadal has previously also won a singles gold medal at the prestigious event, triumphing at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The Spaniard secured victory over Chile's Fernando Gonzalez in the final, winning 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-3.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here