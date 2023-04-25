Rafael Nadal keeps French Open hopes alive, continues training on clay

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal has given fans a glimmer of hope of his participation at the upcoming 2023 French Open by sharing a picture of himself practicing on clay. Nadal is currently recovering from the injury he suffered in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open against Mackenzie McDonald.

The Spaniard picked up an abdominal strain in Melbourne, similar to the one he suffered at Wimbledon 2022 and then aggravated at the US Open later that year. As a result, he was forced to withdraw from the Dubai Tennis Championships as well as the Qatar Open.

He later announced his withdrawal from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and the Miami Open. This was followed by back-to-back withdrawals from the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open and the upcoming Madrid Open. The setback also made his fans wonder if he would be able to compete at the 2023 French Open, a tournament he has won a record 14 times.

Although the Spaniard hasn't said anything about his participation at this year's Roland-Garros so far, he took to Instagram on Tuesday (April 25) to post a picture of himself practicing on a clay court at the Rafa Nadal Academy, indicating that he may recover in time for the event.

"His family and he dream of it" - Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni on the Spaniard's French Open glory

Rafael Nadal pictured with his uncle Toni

Toni Nadal, Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach, recently spoke with RTVE about his nephew's participation at the 2023 French Open, saying that the Mallorcan is recovering and it won't be long before he is a favorite for the Grand Slam tournament again.

"Rafael is recovering, I think it is not long before he can compete again, but in the tournament here he could not be," Toni said. "This is one of the tournaments that makes him play the most excited, but we will have to wait for another year."

The veteran coach then stated that the 22-time Grand Slam champion is a clear favorite to win the Roland-Garros title this year if he advances to the second week, adding that he and his family dream of French Open glory.

"I have said it many times that they have interviewed me. Nadal in the second week is already a favorite. Lately, in the first ones, he is not, he was not last year in Australia, but from the second week we can already count on," he said.

"His family and he dream of it and I think he has the mentality to achieve it," he added.

Nadal will be looking to clinch a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam singles title in Paris, with the tournament set to commence on May 28.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes