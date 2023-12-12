"Rafael Nadal kissing the 2039 Roland Garros champion" - Tennis fans react to Spaniard embracing his son during practice session in Kuwait

Tennis fans recently reacted to the sight of Rafael Nadal embracing his son during a practice session in Kuwait.

The Spaniard was spotted practicing at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Kuwait, located within the state-of-the-art Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Tennis Complex. This practice session comes in preparation for his return to the court.

After enduring a lengthy hiatus caused by a hip injury suffered during the 2023 Australian Open, the 22-time Grand Slam champion is set to make his comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International, which is scheduled to commence on December 31.

During his practice, Rafael Nadal was seen embracing and giving a kiss to his son. The former World No. 1 and his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, welcomed their baby boy on October 8 last year.

Tennis fans were delighted to see the video. They took to social media to share their reactions. One fan even humorously suggested that the Spaniard kissing his son was akin to embracing the future French Open champion.

This allusion highlights the expectation that Nadal's son will follow in his father's footsteps and secure numerous titles at Roland Garros; Nadal has, of course, already won 14 French Open titles.

"Rafa Nadal kissing the 2039 Roland Garros champion," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan stated that the 37-year-old's son, who celebrated his first birthday this year, is growing rapidly.

"Baby Rafa is so big 💜 😍 ," another fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Rafael Nadal to play Brisbane International 2024 alongside Andy Murray, Holger Rune, and many more

Australian Open 2022

Rafael Nadal is set to make his highly anticipated comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International, marking his return to the tournament after a four-year absence since 2017. He will join a star-studded lineup that includes players such as Andy Murray, Holger Rune, Naomi Osaka, Grigor Dimitrov, Ben Shelton, and many others.

Speaking about his comeback, Cam Pearson, the Tournament Director of the Brisbane International, expressed his excitement about the return of the Spaniard to tennis in Brisbane. Pearson emphasized that the former World No. 1's fans will be delighted to witness the Spaniard's return and see him back on the court after almost a year.

“We are thrilled to have Rafa make his return to tennis here in Brisbane and know his fans will be very excited. We know how hard Rafa has been working to get back playing, so to see him out on court for the first time in 12 months here in Brisbane will be very special," Pearson said last month (via the competition's official website).

Following his tournament in Brisbane, the Spaniard will use a Protected Ranking to secure his entry into the 2024 Australian Open. Consequently, he will not be dependent on a wild card for participation.

