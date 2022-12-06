Rafael Nadal to launch restaurants partnering with Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai

Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo are all set to take their culinary venture to its next destination, Dubai.

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal’s Mabel Hospitality, a subsidiary of Mabel Capital, joined hands with football legend Ronaldo and basketball star Pau Gasol to launch the restaurants Toto and Tatel.

The sporting legends’ restaurants will expand their reach to the Middle Eastern city of Dubai in 2023 in collaboration with Leisure Quest.

Tatel, which was launched in Madrid in 2014, has since been introduced to food lovers in Ibiza, Beverly Hills, and recently, Doha. The Spanish Mediterranean themed restaurant will also engage customers with daily live entertainment.

Meanwhile, Toto, which recently opened its doors in Madrid, derives inspiration from the protagonist of the classic Italian film Cinema Paradiso. The cuisine, which revolves around Italian and Mediterranean recipes, will be complemented with live music and the melody of a piano.

"I do not know if I am the best in history or not" - Rafael Nadal on his legacy

Rafael Nadal won four titles in 2022

Rafael Nadal, who recently toured Latin America to play exhibition matches alongside Casper Ruud, got candid about his life and career in recent interviews.

The Spaniard, who won two Grand Slam titles this year at the Australian Open and the French Open and lifted two other titles in Melbourne and Mexico, acknowledged the pivotal experiences in 2022 - which also included dealing with injuries, an adieu to his arch-rival Roger Federer and welcoming his first child with wife Maria Francisca Perello.

"Well, it's been an exciting year with a lot of things happening to me throughout the year," Nadal said. "Some of them are very, very good, others more complicated."

The 36-year-old also conveyed that being a good person in life carried greater weight for him than being the best tennis player.

"Honestly, I do not know if I am the best in history or not, but I do not consider it either. I think it is something that passes into the background. The sporting legacy is what it is, and we'll see what it is when I finish my career. For me, the important legacy is that all the people who have been able to live with me during the 20 years of my career have a good human memory of me."

"In the end, the personal issue, education, respect, the affection with which you can treat people go above the professional issue because, in the end, this is what remains with time."

