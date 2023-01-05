Retired Australian tennis pro Paul McNamee believes Rafael Nadal will have a tough time defending his Australian Open title this year.

The year's first Grand Slam is scheduled to get underway in Melbourne on January 16. Despite being the defending champion, fans and pundits alike are unsure of Nadal's chances at the Major considering his injury struggles in the second half of the 2022 season and his form since recovering.

The Spaniard has endured back-to-back losses at the start of 2023, with defeats to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur at the inaugural United Cup — the first time he began a season with two defeats.

In light of all that, former doubles World No. 1 Paul McNamee has expressed doubts over the World No. 2's chances at the Asia-Pacific Grand Slam.

"This time Djokovic, the nine-time champion and deserved favorite is here, and Nadal is not even the highest ranked Spaniard! That mantle belongs to world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz – young, strong and hyper-quick, someone Aussie crowds do need to see," he wrote in his column for The Age.

"Then there are the other challengers like Jannik Sinner, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz and, again, Medvedev. Also, locals Kyrgios or de Minaur are at least capable of big runs," he added.

The 68-year-old stated that Nadal's biggest strength during his career has been his physical prowess, which, he said, has waned now.

"The X-factor is Nadal’s body. There is speculation his abdominal injury is affecting his ball toss but, for me, more concerning is his own recent admission: “I need to get a little faster physically.” Court coverage has always been a major asset of Nadal’s but, and this is a cruel thing to say, I fear he’s lost a yard," he expressed.

Rafael Nadal's doctor expresses optimism despite Spaniard's dismal form

The Spaniard is a two-time Australian Open winner.

On the contrary, Rafael Nadal's personal doctor Angel Ruiz Cotorro has given the star's fans reason to relax.

The Spaniard has lost six of his last seven matches on the tour, with his solitary win coming in a dead rubber against third-ranked Casper Ruud in the group stage of the ATP Finals in Turin.

Cotorro, however, believes that the former World No. 1 is doing well and is gradually improving with every match.

"He's fine, in the progression phase because that's what he needs when he has finished the year without rhythm. He has had good games and is doing well," he said.

"Let's hope that like all the Spaniards, Carlos, Pablo and Roberto, are ready to compete in Australia and let's hope that everything goes well," he added.

Nadal himself has vowed to give his all when his 2023 Australian Open campaign gets underway. Despite his two defeats at the start of the year, he believes that he played "a good level of tennis" and that the time spent on the court will do him good.

"I need battles like this. I didn’t play much official matches the last six months, almost seven. Days like these two help. Of course, with victories, the process is faster, but I need to keep fighting. For moments, I played a good level of tennis," he expressed during a press conference.

"I can’t say the situation is ideal but at the same time, I can’t say it’s negative because for moments, I was playing good. I need to win a couple of matches. But the level wasn’t that bad. I’m not too alarmed, too negative about what happened," he added.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

