Rafael Nadal makes big retirement admission, says he almost quit after French Open 2022

Rafael Nadal has revealed that he 'almost retired' from professional tennis after winning a record-extending 14th French Open title a few months ago. The Spaniard, who has had one of his best years on tour in terms of results but one of his worst in terms of injuries, reflected on a challenging 2022 season so far.

Nadal took part in the Laver Cup on Friday, where he took part in a doubles match with his great rival and close friend Roger Federer, who has now retired from the sport. He was moved to tears as the Swiss maestro waved goodbye to the crowd, and the sport, after their contest.

After a memorable night in London, the 22-time Grand Slam champion opened up about his emotions and how he sees his eventual retirement panning out. He admitted that he too would like to retire with a farewell match and ceremony, before stating that he almost experienced such a moment at the 2022 French Open. However, he clarified that he is not about to retire just yet.

"Obviously on the track and a bit this with this festive tone. I do not know. I'm not at that point yet. I was close this year, I'm not going to lie to you. During Roland Garros I thought that it could be my last tournament," Nadal told Spanish media outlet AS.

While he was able to overcome an intense and stressful French Open campaign in which he practically played with only one good foot, Nadal has not been able to catch a break in terms of injuries. He suffered an abdominal tear during his quarterfinal victory at Wimbledon, which hindered his US Open campaign, and the 36-year-old revealed that he is yet to fully recover from the abdominal injury.

Additionally, he has been dealing with stress on a personal level, owing to his wife Mery's health as the couple is expecting their first child in the next few weeks. He further reflected on the journey since the French Open.

"But at that moment, although from then on everything has gone very wrong for physical reasons. The foot on a physical level has been a disaster. I busted my abs at Wimbledon, then again in New York, a host of major misfortunes, added to all these personal things. But I don't really feel (like retiring) at that moment nor do I want to think about it," he added.

"What I would like is to be able to recover a little normality during the next month" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Rafael Nadal did not accompany his Team Europe teammates to the O2 Arena for Day 2 of the 2022 Laver Cup, suggesting that he had already left to return home and be with his wife and family during the important moment.

The Spaniard said that he would not have participated in the Laver Cup if not for his friend Federer's retirement match. He did not reveal any details about his next tournament or returning to the tour at all this season.

For now, Nadal is not ready to retire from tennis, but he is also not ready to play until the situation at home is sorted over the next few weeks or months. He aims to regroup and return to the tour when he is mentally ready to compete again.

"When you think about that moment [of retirement] there is something that is no longer working in your day to day, and today, what I want, what I would like, is to be able to recover a little normality during the next month, that everything ends, the theme personal, that everything goes well, which is the top priority right now," he said.

"And then organize my life in the right way and be able to have a little peace of mind in all senses, both on a personal and professional level, on a physical level, to be well. From there I can start again," he added.

Nadal kicked off his 2022 season with a 20-match winning streak, his best-ever start to a season. He won two Grand Slams this year and is currently placed third in the ATP rankings. If he does return before the end of the season, he is among the favorites to end the year as the World No. 1.

