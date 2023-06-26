"Rafael Nadal makes me cry; Roger Federer is like Fred Astaire" - Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston revealed his love for tennis and his admiration for Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. The actor, best known for playing Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared his passion for the sport and his favorite players in a podcast interview.

Hiddleston’s episode was posted on Twitter on Monday, June 26, ahead of the Wimbledon tournament that starts on July 3. The podcast was part of a podcast series, where celebrities talk about their love for sports and their favorite athletes.

"Wimbledon is just one week away! It's safe to say Tom Hiddleston is all of us when it comes to watching Sir Andy Murray." the caption reads.

Hiddleston, who also starred in The Night Manager and Kong: Skull Island, confessed that he absolutely loves tennis and that he gets emotional watching Rafael Nadal play. He said that the Spanish champion makes him cry with his determination and that he is also a great footballer.

"Do you love tennis as well?" Interviewer asked.

"I absolutely love tennis. Yeah." Tom replied.

"I've got tickets to go this year. And I'm so excited. Really excited." Interviewer said.

"They say Rafa Nadal was a great footballer. Did you know that? I mean, like seriously, a proper talent. Wow. So it was like, does he play tennis and be the greatest ever? Quite, that's the question." Tom replied.

"Wait, hang on, is he your number one, Rafa?" Another interviewer asked.

"He makes me cry. He just is, he just, the determination," Tom replied.

He then went on to compare Roger Federer to American Dancer Fred Astaire, praising his grace and elegance on the court.

"But then also Roger is like Fred Astaire. Roger is just, he's the grace. Yeah. The elegance of it." Hiddleston added.

The Brit also expressed his excitement for watching Andy Murray, whom he described as having a metal hip and a grueling style of play.

"As long as Rafael Nadal is playing, you can't call Novak Djokovic the GOAT" - Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in Laver Cup 2022

Novak Djokovic’s claim to be the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) in tennis has received a response from Roger Federer. The Serb made history by winning the 2023 French Open and surpassing Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles.

On June 21, Federer was honored at the Halle Open as the tournament celebrated “Roger Federer Day” on the center court.

During his appearance, the former World No. 1 was asked if Novak Djokovic’s recent victory had secured his place as the GOAT.

“I don’t know what is better. Winning Wimbledon at 17 like Becker or Paris at 36 like Novak?” he said.

However, he also argued that the GOAT debate could not be settled definitively while Rafael Nadal was still playing.

“What he has done is absolutely enormous. It could be enough. But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, too, you can’t say that for sure yet,” Roger Federer added.

