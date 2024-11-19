Rafael Nadal makes his feelings known on Davis Cup Finals loss against Netherlands and what it means for his retirement

Rafael Nadal was emotional after losing to Netherlands's Botic Van de Zandschulp at the Davis Cup Finals 2024 in what could be his final career match. The Spaniard looked strong in the opening set before losing 4-6, 4-6 to the Dutchman.

Back in October, Nadal announced his decision to retire after the Davis Cup Finals, following his struggles with injuries during the last two years. The 22-time Grand Slam champion had played his last match at the Paris Olympics, where concerns over his fitness gained traction.

The former World No.1 looked strong in the opening set and scored a beautiful forehand winner early on. He was heading for the win, leading 4-3 at one point before Dutchman broke him and launched his assault. Van de Zandschulp closed the match in less than two hours, winning 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets.

Trending

Following his loss, Nadal will need Carlos Alcaraz to win his singles match against Tallon Griekspoor and then the doubles match. The Spaniard was emotional following the match and said he knew it could be the final match of his career.

"I knew it could be my last match as a professional and the emotions were difficult to manage," he said (as quoted by Marca).

The 38-year-old was overwhelmed with emotions both before and during the match and claimed he couldn't read the game in tim3.

"I didn't have the ability to read the game quickly enough to feel in control. The points went by very quickly and there was no time to think. When you've spent so much time out of competition, everything is decided by small details. I'm not in the same automatisms as players who are on the circuit. Today won't be the day for me to criticise myself. I didn't have the mental agility to make decisions without thinking," Rafael Nadal added.

If Nadal indeed has played in his final professional career match, the 38-year-old will undoubtedly retire as one of the greatest in history.

Rafael Nadal receives an emotional farewell message from Roger Federer

Laver Cup 2022 day one - Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in action (Image: Getty)

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have shared one of the most iconic rivalries in the history of the sport, playing against each other for 15 straight years from 2005 to 2019. Notably, when Federer retired in 2022, the Spaniard played with him as his doubles partner in his farewell match at the Laver Cup and broke down in tears afterward.

As the time came for Nadal to bid his adieu, Federer penned a heartfelt farewell message to the King of Clay. In his note, Federer acknowledged how Nadal's dominance had pushed him to reimagine his own game, inspiring him to even change the size of his racquet.

"You challenged me in ways no one else could. On clay, it felt like I was stepping into your backyard, and you made me work harder than I ever thought I could just to hold my ground. You made me reimagine my game—even going so far as to change the size of my racquet head, hoping for any edge," he wrote in a long message spanning over 600 words

Expand Tweet

The pair faced each other 40 times over the years with Rafael Nadal winning a staggering 24 times. The duo share an incredible 42 Grand Slam titles between them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here