Rafael Nadal makes honest admission about his son potentially following in his footsteps & becoming a tennis player

In the aftermath of his emotional 2025 French Open tribute, Rafael Nadal was asked if he is open to his son pursuing tennis professionally in the future being aware of the 'sacrifices' athletes make to be successful. The Spaniard expressed his openness to the idea, but only if his son approaches the sport the way he did during his playing career.

Ad

On Sunday, May 25, the first day of main draw matches at this year's Roland Garros, the record 14-time winner of the prestigious claycourt Major was vociferously celebrated. Following the conclusion of the incredibly moving tribute ceremony, the Spaniard attended a press conference, where a reporter brought up the legend's two-year-old son, Rafael Junior, potentially becoming a pro tennis player.

In response, Rafael Nadal said:

"If my son lives the tennis career the way that I lived, of course, yes."

Ad

Trending

The former No. 1 and 22-time Major champion went on to explain why he answered in the affirmative.

"Because as you mentioned about sacrifices, about all the things that you lost to become professional, but I never had that feeling that I did a lot of sacrifices. I never had the feeling that I lost a part of my life to become professional," the Spaniard added.

Ad

Born in 2022, Rafael Junior appeared at multiple events where his father participated last year before eventually pulling the curtain down on his illustrious career at the Davis Cup Finals. The 2024 Madrid Open was one of those events.

"For me it's a great memory" - Rafael Nadal on son watching him play after Madrid Open 2024 2R win

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Madrid Open (Source: Getty)

In the second round of last year's Madrid Open, Rafael Nadal registered a 7-6(6), 6-3 win over Alex de Minaur. His son, Rafael Junior, was at the Caja Magica to watch the action unfold. After the match, the former No. 1 laid bare his feelings on being witnessed in action by the young one.

Ad

The Spaniard acknowledged that his son most likely didn't understand much about what unfolded on the court. However, he stated that simply knowing that his son watched him play competitively is a precious memory he would carry with him.

"Have a son and come back home and see him and be a father is a completely different thing. The feeling is completely different to anything else, just have the chance to see him watching me play. Even if it’s for just short period of time and doesn’t matter if he doesn’t know anything about what happened, that stays there and for me it’s a great memory," the Spaniard told Tennis Channel.

Currently, the 22-time Grand Slam winner's wife, Maria Francisca Perello, is pregnant with the couple's second child.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here