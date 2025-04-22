Rafael Nadal's pregnant wife Maria shows off her baby bump in first appearance with the Spaniard after reports

Rafael Nadal’s wife, Maria Francisca Perello, made her first public appearance since the reports of her pregnancy emerged. Perello was a sight to behold as she accompanied her partner at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Nadal attended the prestigious awards ceremony in Madrid on Monday, April 21. The Spaniard, who clinched four Laureus awards during his career (two for sportsman of the year and one each for breakthrough and comeback), was all smiles as he showed up in an eye-catching black suit. Abiding by the dress code, he paired it with a bow tie. His famed Richard Mille watch grabbed the eyeballs on the red carpet.

Rafael Nadal was in the company of his wife of five years, Maria, who glowed in a lovely black dress, pairing it with her diamond ring. What stood out, though, was her baby bump. While the tennis legend and his partner didn’t officially confirm her pregnancy, a few weeks back Semana reported that the couple were expecting their second child together.

The magazine shared pictures of Maria running errands in an all-black outfit, with a detectable baby bump. With her latest appearance in Madrid, she all but confirmed the news.

Check the pictures below:

Rafael Nadal and his wife - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Red Carpet Arrivals - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 - Source: Getty

The Spaniard and Maria Francisca Perello started dating in 2005 and were married in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, son Rafa Jr., in October 2022.

Rafael Nadal receives a rare honor at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards

Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid - Image Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal appeared to be in a jovial mood at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards as he caught up with his former colleagues, including Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Casper Ruud. The 38-year-old had another reason to celebrate when he was honored with a rare Sporting Icon award, making it his sixth trophy at the event, including the Sport for Good award he and his wife won for their foundation last year.

In his acceptance speech, he recalled:

"In 2006, I won the award for Newcomer of the Year in Barcelona, competing against sporting heroes who had inspired millions of people around the world. Last year, after being named Sportsman of the Year twice, I won another award with my foundation."

The 22-time Grand Slam champion emphasized the power he and his peers possess as renowned athletes.

"I hope my career has inspired sports fans beyond tennis. I gave it my all. As athletes, we have a unique opportunity to use our influence and inspiration to make a positive impact on the world," he said (translated from Spanish).

"As I begin my next chapter, I will uphold the ideals I share with Laureus and work with them to achieve the most important thing an athlete can do, which is to change the world through sport," Nadal added.

The Spaniard drew the curtain on his illustrious career in 2024, with a staggering 92 career titles to his name. Among his greatest achievements is his record at the French Open, where he emerged the champion an astounding 14 times.

