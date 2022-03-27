Rafael Nadal is the male player with the most wins against the World No. 1

Rafael Nadal holds some of the most unique records in tennis history, but one area where the Spaniard hasn't dominated the sport to his heart's content is holding the World No. 1 position. The 21-time Grand Slam champion has held the spot for a total of 209 weeks, sixth on the all-time list behind Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Pete Sampras, Ivan Lendl and Jimmy Connors.

However, the Mallorcan has made ample use of that particular disadvantage with characteristic industriousness to serve a purpose nonetheless. The 35-year-old has beaten the World No. 1 ranked player 22 times till date, the most in ATP history.

most wins vs world #1
nadal 22
becker 19
djokovic 14
lendl 13
murray 12

Interestingly, the World No. 3 has defeated only Federer and Djokovic to achieve the feat, vanquishing the Swiss 13 times and the Serb nine times. Of the 13 wins against the Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion, 11 have come in the final (four in Grand Slams), one in the semifinals (2005 Roland Garros) and one in the third round (2004 Miami Masters).

Against Djokovic, seven of the nine wins have come in the final (three in Grand Slams) and two in the semifinals (one in a Grand Slam). The former World No. 1 has also lost 19 matches top-ranked players, all of them against Federer (six times) and Djokovic (13 times).

The 41 matches contested also mean Nadal is tied for second spot in the all-time list for most matches played against World No. 1 ranked players, alongside Andy Murray. Only Jimmy Connors has faced off more often (43) against top-ranked players.

Boris Becker is next on the list of the most wins against reigning World No. 1s (19), followed by Novak Djokovic (14) and Lendl (13). Among other active players, Murray has 12 wins, while Federer has 10.

Rafael Nadal's doctor hopes to reduce the injury lay-off time to less than four weeks

Rafael Nadal could be back in action before the estimated 4-6 weeks time

Rafael Nadal was originally projected to be on the sidelines for the next 4-6 weeks due to a stress fracture in his ribs. The former World No. 1 sustained the injury during his semifinal clash against teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells and further exacerbated it in the final against Taylor Fritz.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal Al final resulta que tengo una fisura por estrés en una de las costillas y estaré entre 4 y 6 semanas de baja. No son buenas noticias y no me esperaba esto. Estoy hundido y triste porque tras el inicio de temporada que he tenido tan buena. Al final resulta que tengo una fisura por estrés en una de las costillas y estaré entre 4 y 6 semanas de baja. No son buenas noticias y no me esperaba esto. Estoy hundido y triste porque tras el inicio de temporada que he tenido tan buena.

However, recent updates from the Mallorcan's doctor suggest that there is a decent chance his lay-off period could be reduced. While Dr. Angel Ruiz-Cotorro admitted that the 4-6 weeks is a "logical" estimate and that the priority for the moment was to reduce the pain, he was cautiously optimistic about shortening it.

"For now, the priority is to remove the pain. Once the pain's removed we'll be working as much as we can," he said. "With this in mind & the evolution it has, we'll see if we can shorten the time. [But] 4-6 weeks is quite logical."

