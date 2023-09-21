"Rafael Nadal had so many injuries and has a game that is painful for the body, Novak Djokovic's game is not" - Serena Williams' former coach

Renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou has stated that while Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are legends of the sport, the Serb's style is less taxing physically compared to the Spaniard.

Nadal and Djokovic, along with Roger Federer, form the 'Big 3' in tennis. The trio have dominated the sport for more than two decades, winning a plethora of big titles - from Grand Slams to ATP Finals and Olympic medals.

However, while Federer has retired from the sport and Nadal remains sidelined for an extended period due to injuries, Djokovic has been going strong in 2023. The Serb won three Majors (Australian Open, French Open, and US Open) and finished as the runner-up in the fourth, losing to Carlos Alcaraz at the Wimbledon Championships.

Mouratoglou, who has coached the likes of Serena Williams and Simona Halep in the past, stated that he predicted Djokovic's dominance a long time ago.

"I think I said that he will probably be the record holder of number of Grand Slams when he had 12 or 13," he told Tennis Majors.

The Frenchman explained that the World No. 1 was superior to Nadal and Federer and was a more consistent winner.

"He was dominant already. I felt that at that time, he was better than Roger or Rafa. Of course Rafa was always better on clay, but on all the other surfaces, he was superior. Of course he lost many matches against them. But generally speaking, I felt he was winning more and able to win more and constantly," Mouratoglou opined.

Mouratoglou further said that Djokovic has been able to dominate the ATP tour for so many years because of how strong he is physically and how well he takes care of himself.

"He was still young and I knew that his body was in perfect shape and ready to last much more than Rafa, for example, who had so many injuries and has a game that is painful for the body. Novak's game is not painful for the body. He has an incredible diet, training. He's just, for me, the perfect athlete for tennis. So that was the reason," he added.

The 53-year-old said that the 24-time Grand Slam winner's mindset has also helped him overcome hurdles and reign supreme over a prolonged period.

"His mindset. He is really someone who wants to dominate. He's a conqueror and a dominator. That's what he wants. And also he loves to prove people wrong. And the fact that there were so many fans for the two others and less for him that he was not as liked as the two others, I felt that it created in him the will to make revenge one way or the another," he said.

"And the best answer to that is to be undoubtedly better than them in terms of achievement. I think this combination of the three elements is key and has been key in all his achievements since he started to play tennis," Mouratoglou added.

Rafael Nadal echoes Patrick Mouratoglou's views, stating that Novak Djokovic's physique and style have allowed him to compete better

In a recent interview, Rafael Nadal also spoke about how Novak Djokovic's physical fitness and style of play have allowed the Serb to continue competing at his best despite his advancing years.

Djokovic has won 12 Grand Slam titles since turning 30, the most for any player, male or female. The 36-year-old has now won a Major in 13 different seasons (2008, 2011 to 2016, 2018 to 2023), meaning there is a 15-year gap between his first and latest Slam win.

Nadal stated that while he has missed several big tournaments due to injuries, the differences in the way he and Djokovic approach the game have played a part in the grand scheme of things.

"I missed four and a half years of Grand Slams due to injury, this is the reality. But that's also sport. That's not why I'm better than Djokovic, because I played less. He had a physique and a way of playing that allowed him to compete more than me," he said.

"I have no choice but to recognize this, I did what I could. Sometimes I come back and win three Grand Slams, but it's unlikely," the Spaniard added.

