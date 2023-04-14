Rafael Nadal has provided a health update ahead of the 2023 Barcelona Open. The Spaniard is set to miss the ATP 500 claycourt event as he continues to recover from a hip injury he sustained at the Australian Open.

The 36-year-old has made a disappointing start to the new 2023 season, garnering only one win from four matches. He has been unable to find his best form since his brilliant run at Wimbledon last year.

Dealing with injuries at regular intervals, the Spaniard took to Instagram to update fans about his injury and participation status at the Barcelona Open.

"Barcelona is a special tournament for me because it's my adopted club, and playing on home soil always evokes a unique feeling. However, I'm not yet fully prepared, and I'm currently in the process of preparing myself for my return to competition," Rafael Nadal wrote.

The King of Clay has won the Barcelona Open a record 12 times in his career and captured his most recent title at the claycourt event in 2021. He wished tournament director David Ferrer well and hoped for the competition to be a huge success.

"Good luck to my friend David Ferrer and his entire team for this edition of the Godó that will surely be a success as always."

The Spaniard happens to be good friends with former World No. 3 Ferrer, who was known for his solid all-round game and never-say-die attitude on the tennis court. The two faced each other in the finals of the Barcelona Open four times in their careers, with Nadal getting the better of Ferrer on all four occasions.

Tennis fans will be hoping to see the 22-time Grand Slam Champion back in action as soon as possible, with the 2023 French Open also just over a month away. Only time will tell if the Spaniard targets a return at the Madrid Masters, which is next in line after the Barcelona Open.

"If Nadal is healthy, he is a champion and I expect him to play good"- Magnus Norman

2023 Australian Open - Day 3

Stanislas Wawrinka's coach Magnus Norman expects Nadal to play well once he is healthy and regains his fitness.

Norman mentioned that it is difficult to count out Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic whenever they play. He expects the Spaniard to figure out a way to do well in big tournaments this year as well.

"It’s gonna be difficult, but if he is healthy, he is a champion and I expect him to play good," Magnus Norman said. "You should never count Nadal, Murray, and Djokovic out. He has won so many Grand Slams. It’s not gonna be easy, because the competition is tougher but he is going to find a way to play good and win big tournaments this year also."

