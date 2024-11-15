"Rafael Nadal is much more passionate than I was" - Former tennis pro pays tribute to Spaniard days ahead of his retirement at Davis Cup

Former tennis pro Diego Hartfield paid tribute to the legendary Rafael Nadal as the latter nears his retirement. He said the Spaniard's passion for the sport was unparalleled, far exceeding his own.

Nadal announced last month that he would retire at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain, in November, bringing an end to his illustrious career spanning over two decades. The 22-time Grand Slam champion cited satisfaction with his achievements and physical limitations as the reasons behind his decision.

Many prominent figures, including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and other tennis legends, have shared heartfelt messages for Nadal. The latest to join the club is Hartfield, who, despite never crossing paths with the Mallorcan during his career, offered his admiration and respect during an exclusive interview with CLAY.

"You know what’s on my mind? Maybe he is much more passionate than I was," Hartfield said.

"For me, my passion was to be able to challenge myself to do something completely different outside of tennis. That’s my achievement for me. And a lot of times I see tennis players insisting. And I wonder if they don’t have the courage to do something else," he added.

Rafael Nadal arrives in Malaga, starts practicing ahead of last hurrah at Davis Cup Finals

Rafael Nadal training ahead of the Davis Cup Finals | Image Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal has arrived in Malaga, Spain, ahead of his last hurrah at the Davis Cup Finals, representing his country in the prestigious tournament starting November 19.

While the Spaniard has stated he won’t compete in singles unless he feels fully ready to secure a win, there’s a strong possibility he could team up with Carlos Alcaraz for a doubles match.

"Emotionally, I'm sure I'll be ready. Physically and in terms of tennis level, there remains a month left to prepare," Nadal told the media after losing to Alcaraz at the Six Kings Slam.

"I will try to be in good shape to help the team to win. If I don't feel ready for the singles, I'll be the first one to say. Be 100% sure, I will not be on court if I don't feel ready to win my match," he added.

Nadal has started practicing for the team event and shared photos from his training on Instagram. His farewell tournament could be even more special, as Novak Djokovic has promised to be there to support him.

