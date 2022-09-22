Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, & Andy Murray reveal their most memorable memories of Roger Federer

Ahead of the first day of the Laver Cup, Team Europe, including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, held their first press conference as a team.

During their press duties, the latter three were asked to name the most memorable Roger Federer match, regardless of their results.

The soon-to-be-retired Federer was the first to respond to this question, hilariously hoping the three would pick their best wins over him.

"It's going to be a win (laughter). I hope so, for them," Federer said. "They all beat me many times."

Interestingly, Andy Murray, who has beaten the Swiss 11 times in 25 meetings, picked the latter's historic clash against Rafael Nadal in the 2008 Wimbledon final.

"I was actually in the stands watching the Rafa/Roger Wimbledon final. I actually left when it started raining, and I missed the end," Murray said. "I watched it obviously at home, but, yeah, for me, I went in with some of my friends to watch that one, to watch that one live."

The Brit explained that the match "sticks out" given that he watched it live instead of watching it on the television.

"I know it's probably the obvious one, but, yeah, for me, that would be a match that obviously sticks out and one I was actually present at and not just watching on the TV," he added.

The question was then passed to Nadal, with the journalist directly asking the Spaniard if he would also pick the 2008 Wimbledon final.

Nadal responded in the affirmative, with Federer reminiscing about the memories from the historic match as well.

"Well, I have to name 2008 Wimbledon have been always special I think, for me of course, but I think for him too," Nadal said

"Yeah, very (smiling). It's all coming back," Federer responded.

The 22-time Major champion also chose the 2017 Australian Open final, where he lost in five pulsating sets to the Swiss. The clash between the rivals in Melbourne was significant given that both players surmounted unlikely odds, including injuries, a fall in the rankings and poor form to stage a spectacular comeback in the year's opening Major.

"I have to choose this one. And I think honestly the 2017 final in Australia was another very special one, because different significance," Nadal added. "But a few months before we were together, injured, talking about how the things are going to be, if we are going to be able to be back on the tour at this level, and few months later we are playing the final in Australia, five-set match."

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic chose the 2007 US Open final and cheekily added the 2019 Wimbledon final, where he came from match points down to stun the Swiss.

"Well, I'll pick my first Grand Slam finals, US Open 2007. I lost that match," Djokovic said.

"2019, sorry, Roger, finals of Wimbledon," Djokovic added.

"We were able to understand that at the end, personal relationships are more important than sometimes professional things" - Rafael Nadal on his relationship with Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal [left] & Roger Federer ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup.

Rafael Nadal was asked to shed some light on his legendary rivalry with Roger Federer during the presser. He marveled at how the pair have managed to share a healthy personal relationship despite being fierce professional rivals.

"Something that probably we are very proud, have been a friendly rivalry," Nadal said. "Not easy sometimes, because we are playing for such an important things for our tennis career, but at the same time we were able to understand that at the end, personal relationships are more important than sometimes professional things. We were able to handle it I think the proper way."

The dynamic duo will team up for Federer's last match as a professional tennis player on Friday, playing against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

