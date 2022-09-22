"What happened? I've blocked it out" - Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic share banter while recalling 2019 Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer indulged in some light-hearted banter during Team Europe's press conference ahead of the 2022 Laver Cup.

When asked to highlight his best memory of facing the Swiss, the Serb picked the first time he met the 20-time Major champion in a Slam final.

"Well, I'll pick my first Grand Slam finals, US Open 2007. I lost that match," Djokovic said.

Tongue firmly in cheek, Federer responded by lauding the Serb's humility before the latter began bantering.

"He's being nice now (laughter). Thank you, Novak," Federer said.

"I haven't finished," Djokovic replied with a laugh.

"We are going to get to the other 20-plus matches," Federer remarked with a laugh.

Djokovic explained why that final stood out for him, given that it instilled belief in his qualities.

"That was the first Grand Slam final obviously, was remarkable experience for me at the time," the Serb explained. "Kind of the first match that allowed me to believe that I belonged to that level."

The 21-time Major champion then cheekily added the 2019 Wimbledon final to the list, a match where the Serb came from match points down to beat the Swiss in an epic five-set final.

"2019, sorry, Roger, finals of Wimbledon," Djokovic said.

"What happened? I've blocked it out," Roger Federer answered with a laugh.

"Roger Federer's legacy will live forever, that's for sure" - Novak Djokovic

The Big Four pose ahead of the Laver Cup 2022

During the press conference, Novak Djokovic described his presence on Team Europe's roster as "a huge privilege and honor." He highlighted that he is forever grateful that he belonged to the same generation as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, given how they pushed him to become the player he is today.

"Of course it's a huge privilege and honor to be on this team, and considering what I have personally gone through on the court with Roger over the years, at the beginning of my career I was losing most of the matches between Roger and Rafa in the Grand Slams, and they have contributed a lot to the player I am today to figuring out how I can turn the tables. So I'm very grateful to be part of that era," Djokovic said.

While acknowledging the historically fierce rivalry amongst the Big Four (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and himself), the Serb admitted that Federer's retirement was a "sad day for tennis."

"Of course we always wanted to win against each other," Djokovic continued. "We always wanted to be better than each other. But as Rafa said, you know, on a personal level, of course it's different. It's a sad day for tennis but just sport in general. But, you know, Roger's legacy will live forever. That's for sure."

