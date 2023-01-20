"Rafael Nadal is out, they need somebody else" - Coco Gauff jokes on playing every Australian Open match on Rod Laver

Dodging the trend of upsets that saw Rafael Nadal and Ons Jabeur fall, American youngster Coco Gauff safely booked her spot in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open — defeating compatriot Bernarda Pera in straight sets.

Gauff, one of the favorites for the women's singles title, has played each of her three matches at this year's tournament at the Rod Laver Arena. Her presence on Melbourne Park's biggest showcourt has not gone unnoticed.

The youngster, however, had the perfect response to a question about the scheduling of matches posed during her post-match press conference. Gauff joked that Nadal's early exit might have affected the same, as the organizers needed someone to fill in the slots at the Rod Laver Arena.

Gauff conceded that she enjoys playing on the big showcourts and was quick to add that she "thrives" off the energy.

"I definitely do thrive off the energy," Coco Gauff said. "Honestly, truly shocked I've been on Laver like all my matches. One of the players asked what time I was playing. I was third. They were like, What court? I was like, Laver. He was like, Of course, they wouldn't put you anywhere else."

"I'm like, I don't know, maybe because Rafael Nadal is out they need somebody else (laughter). I don't know. I feel weird saying that," she joked.

Gauff went on to say she was, however, not taking things for granted as no one could predict what the future held. The youngster added that she was just enjoying the moments as they came.

"I do thrive on the big courts and I love it," Coco Gauff said. "I don't take it for granted because I don't know if it will keep happening, but I'm going to enjoy the moment while it lasts."

"I don't know about a benefit because I don't know. But there's definitely a difference. I feel like, you know, without being in the spotlight, you come more under the radar, less pressure, you don't feel as many people online are probably going to, like, hate you if you lose," she added.

Rafael Nadal to slip, Coco Gauff on the rise in the world rankings

Coco Gauff in action at the 2023 Australian Open.

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal's early exit at the Australian Open will see him slip down the rankings ladder. The Spaniard currently has 5,770 points and will drop 1,995 points by the end of the Slam, causing him to slip out of the top five.

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, continues her climb up the ladder. The American came into the tournament ranked No. 7 with 3,762 ranking points. Her performance in Melbourne will only see her rise further.

