Rafael Nadal pictured training in the gym, raises hopes of a speedy return to action

Rafael Nadal was recently spotted exercising at his academy's gym, fueling speculation of a speedy comeback to tennis. Nadal was spotted working on his legs by Guillaume Delamarre, a senior French ITF player.

The Spaniard has been out of action since suffering a stress fracture to his ribs during the Indian Wells Masters. He sustained the injury during his win over Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.

While the 35-year-old returned for the final against Taylor Fritz, he was troubled by the pain, often struggling to breathe. Nadal lost the match, and with that, his streak of 20 consecutive wins for the season came to an end.

After a few tests, it was discovered that the Mallorcan had suffered a stress fracture. His doctor ruled him out of action for four to six weeks. However, it seems that the 21-time Major champion is slightly ahead of schedule.

"Work in progress. Nether give up," Delamarre wrote. "Preparing to come back. For the boss and also for me. @rafanadalacademy @rafaelnadal@guillaume_delamarre #tennis #tenis#atp #atpworldtour #itfseniors@itftennis #manacor

"This is not good news and I did not expect this" - Rafael Nadal after being diagnosed with the stress fracture

Speaking to the media after his Indian Wells campaign, Rafael Nadal admitted that he was "devastated" with the news of his injury.

However, the Spaniard, who is known for his fighting spirit, made it clear that he would not let the setback get the better of him.

"This is not good news and I did not expect this. I am devastated and sad because after the start of the season that I have had so good, I reached a very important part of the year with very good sensations and good results," Nadal said. "But hey, I've always had that fighting and overcoming spirit and what I will do is be patient and work hard after my recovery. Once again I would like to thank everyone for their support."

The World No. 3's personal physician, Dr. Angel Ruiz-Cotorro, presented the diagnosis to the media after the Spaniard's Indian Wells campaign, revealing that his patient suffered a fracture in his "third left costal arch."

"Mr. Rafael Nadal Parera presents, after the pertinent NMR and CT tests, a stress crack in the third left costal arch that occurred in the semifinal match on Saturday in Indian Wells. The estimated time for his return to sports activity is from four to six weeks," the doctor said.

The Spaniard will miss the Monte-Carlo Masters, but could be back in time for the Barcelona Open.

