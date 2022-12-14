Rafael Nadal posts his first BeReal from his tennis academy in Mallorca

Rafael Nadal recently took to social media to share his first BeReal with some new faces at his academy.

The former World No. 1 has been practicing during the off-season to prepare for the upcoming 2023 season at his Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca.

The Spaniard welcomed some new faces to his academy and shared a BeReal with them.

"Hello everyone. Welcoming some new friends from Amstel #Mexico and #España to the Rafa Nadal Academy," wrote the World No. 2

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was recently voted as Fan's Favorite Player by the ATP awards for the 2022 season. This was his first win in this category, after Roger Federer won it for 19 consecutive years from 2003-2021.

The 36-year-old was jubilant with the win and thanked his fans for the honor on social media platforms.

“I am super happy to receive the Fans’ Favorite Award in 2022. It makes me feel great. I can’t thank you enough everyone for the support not only for this award but at the same time for all the support that I receive in every single city and event around the world. That means everything to me, so I am very much looking forward to 2023 to share a lot of positive things again. See you soon," he said.

"The main thing is to be able to get to the important tournaments in full physical condition" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal of Spain looks on during the match between him and Casper Ruud

Despite a successful 2022 season, Rafael Nadal's season has been plagued by injuries which meant that he did not compete to his full strength in the second half of the season.

The Spaniard revealed that for him, achieving full physical fitness is a target for the upcoming season.

"For me the main thing right now is to be able to get to the important tournaments in full physical condition. I continue to enjoy day-by-day and I continue to have goals that excite me at a professional level. I’m going to try to achieve them until my body or mind says enough. At the moment, that hasn’t happened so I want to continue," the Spaniard said.

"I am happy doing what I do. I love competing on the big stages and the love of the people encouraged me to continue. You can learn everything from Rafa – from any type of shot to mentality and professionalism," he added further.

