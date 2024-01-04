Rafael Nadal recently extended his victorious comeback to the court at the 2024 Brisbane International in Australia. After winning his second-round match, the Spaniard opened up on one of the best players from the country, Alex de Minaur.

Nadal convincingly defeated local wildcard Jason Kubler in his second-round match 6-1, 6-2, on January 4. The former world No. 1 is making his return to the ATP Tour after a year-long absence due to injuries. So far in Brisbane, he has not looked any different from his former invincible self.

During his post-match press conference after the second-round match, Nadal was asked about his thoughts on the current crops of Australian players. In response, the man from Mallorca cited that he expects Alex de Minaur to break into the top 10 very soon.

De Minaur, currently ranked World No. 12, recently earned the biggest win of his career at the 2024 United Cup when he defeated world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal tie. The Australian has been making strides in the past year, making it into his maiden ATP 1000 final at the Canadian Open and winning the biggest title of his career at the ATP 500 Mexican Open.

Nadal believes de Minaur has improved his game to cause more damage to his opponents and, in the absence of Nick Kyrgios, he is the one who will take Australian tennis to great heights.

"No, I think de Minaur is a player that he's very close to the top 10," the 14-time Roland Garros champion said. "I don't see him far at all to fight for very important things, no? I think he have been improving the last couple years. He is able to create more damage on the opponents now than before. That's what, in my opinion, he needed. I think since last year he's able to damage more the opponents."

"I mean, I don't know. I don't have the whole information to have a real analyze the situation the right way. But I see Alex like the best one today. Nick is not playing. That's how I see," Rafael Nadal continued.

"An important test" - Rafael Nadal on his Brisbane International match against Jordan Thompson

Rafael Nadal.

Rafael Nadal is aware of the threat that his next opponent at the Brisbane International, Jordan Thompson, poses. This will be the third time they will play against each other on the ATP Tour. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has won both the previous encounters at the 2022 Roland Garros and 2020 Paris Masters.

Nadal believes Thompson has a big serve and plays very efficiently from the baseline, which could pose a threat. Moreover, the Australian's skills at the net could come in handy for him.

"Then tomorrow I have another tough opponent in front, a player who is able to serve and play very well from the baseline. He knows how to go to the net, too. So going to be an important test for me tomorrow, no?" Nadal said during his post-match press conference.

This will be the second time in a week that the duo will play each other in Brisbane. They went up against each other in the first round of the doubles. Thompson and Max Purcell bettered Rafael Nadal and Marc Lopez, 6-4, 6-4, on December 31.

