Rafael Nadal trying to play through injury at the 2023 Australian Open wasn't the wisest decision, thinks former WTA player Rennae Stubbs.

Nadal informed the public of withdrawing from the 2023 French Open in a press conference on May 18. He stated that he hasn't recovered yet from the hip injury that has kept him out of competition since January.

The 14-time French Open champion caught the tennis pundits by surprise. Coach, television commentator, and former professional player Rennae Stubbs spoke about Nadal's R2 loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open earlier this year.

During the match, it was evident the Spaniard was injured, but he tried to play through it. Eventually, he lost 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to the American. Rennae Stubbs, meanwhile, thinks Rafael Nadal maybe should have retired from the match instead of trying to win at all costs.

"Sad news on Rafael Nadal having to pull out of the French. I was sitting court-side when he sustained the injury in OZ & I can't believe he kept trying to play. Looking back in hindsight might not have been the wisest to keep playing that match? Just sucks not to have him in Paris," Rennae Stubs wrote on Twitter.

Rafael Nadal likely to end career in 2024

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal revealed during the press conference on May 18 that 2024 would probably be the last year of his career.

The Spaniard has won 22 Grand Slam titles since he turned pro in 2001. He has 92 ATP singles titles in total, including 36 ATP Tour Masters 1000 titles. He also won a gold medal in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and has five Davis Cup trophies with his country.

"I'll not establish a date for my return. I'll see how my body responds and take it from there. If I keep playing at this moment, I don't think I can be there next year," Nadal said during the press conference on Thursday.

"I don't know if I'll be able to come back at the highest level and compete for Grand Slams. What I will try to do is to give myself the opportunity to go back to what could be my final year competing at the highest level," the Spaniard added.

In March, Nadal fell out of the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time since 2005. He is currently 14th, with a bigger drop imminent after Roland Garros, as he will lose 2000 points by not appearing in the draw.

