Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer began their on-court rivalry on this day 18 years ago

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer share one of the world's most famed sporting rivalries. The two tennis legends—who share 41 Grand Slam titles between them—have played each other 40 times over the last two decades, with Nadal leading 24-16.

The duo have pushed each other to great lengths over the course of their careers, and have contested several big finals on the Grand Slam stage.

The memorable 2008 Wimbledon final was just the tip of the iceberg in the long-standing rivalry, the first chapter of which unfolded on 28 March, 2004 at the Miami Masters 1000 event.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the 2019 Laver Cup

Nadal, who was just 17 at the time, stunned the then World No. 1 by taking a straight-sets win. Nadal had already established a reputation as a strong claycourt player, but few expected him to outplay Federer on a hardcourt in the fashion that he did.

Nadal won the match 6-3, 6-3, greatly impressing Federer, who would go on to recall the encounter on multiple occasions. The Swiss, in one such interview, recollected that the match marked the moment Nadal announced himself as an all-court threat.

"He played great and I was impressed with what I saw," Federer said. "Everybody thought he was just a clay courter, and he proved that he was probably going to be more than just that. He went on to have this great career that many expected him to have."

F r a n 🇪🇸 loves Rafa @_rafalewis

The first match between the two greatest legends in tennis history.

18 years since the first chapter of their beautiful rivalry and friendship.



We don’t fully realize how lucky we are. March 28th, 2004The first match between the two greatest legends in tennis history.18 years since the first chapter of their beautiful rivalry and friendship.We don’t fully realize how lucky we are. March 28th, 2004The first match between the two greatest legends in tennis history. 18 years since the first chapter of their beautiful rivalry and friendship.We don’t fully realize how lucky we are.❤️ https://t.co/t2BN8zeBu9

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have not played since Wimbledon 2019

Nadal (L) and Federer at the 2008 Wimbledon Championships

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal last played against each other in the 2019 Wimbledon semifinals, where the Swiss got the better of his long-time rival in four sets. Federer would go on to lose in the final to Novak Djokovic, but the latest installment in the Federer-Nadal rivalry remains fresh in tennis fans' memories.

Djokovic has been the only other player to challenge the duo over the years. The Serb was a late edition in what became a three-way battle for domination at the top.

For a very long time, however, it was just Nadal and Federer fighting for the upper hand. 18 years on from their first match in Miami, Nadal still finds himself at the top of the game. Federer, meanwhile, is on the recovery trail from knee surgery.

Federer's continued absence from the ATP tour has pushed him out of the top 20 in the rankings, but the Swiss remains determined to return to the sport and was spotted hitting the practice courts earlier this month.

The Swiss' comeback is on the cards and fans would want nothing more than to witness the 41st installment of the Nadal-Federer rivalry.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala