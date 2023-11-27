Rafael Nadal's 2024 comeback will lead to more people re-engaging with tennis on a level they couldn't this year, says tennis analyst

Famous tennis analyst Gill Gross recently expressed his views on Rafael Nadal's potential comeback to professional tennis in 2024.

Earlier this month, the 22-time Major winner gave a positive update to the media regarding his hip injury. While his return date remains uncertain, he "sincerely believes" that he will make a comeback soon since his rehabilitation process is going according to plan. The Spaniard told the press at the Teknon Tennis Clinic (translated from Spanish via Eurosport):

"I didn't know if I would play tennis again one day. And now, I sincerely believe that I will play again. I am happy with how things are evolving."

In that context, Gill Gross, one of the USA's top tennis analysts, was asked by a fan during his weekly "Monday Match Analysis" podcast whether he was excited at the prospect of seeing Rafael Nadal compete again in 2024.

In response, the American claimed that men's tennis sorely missed the Spaniard being amongst the top players in the world. He also spared a word for Nadal's most ardent fans, insisting they may have not tuned into much of this year's matches given the 37-year-old's absence. Gill Gross said on his podcast:

"Let's see what happens! It's such a massive positive when he's in the mix. There are so many people who are going to re-engage on a level they couldn't this year. There's also gonna be an increased appreciation for whatever he does, whether he's winning or losing, it's very clear there's not long to appreciate Nadal's tennis."

Nadal, meanwhile, has been out of action since exiting the 2023 Australian Open in the second round to USA's Mackenzie McDonald. He also played at this year's United Cup, where he dropped both of his group-stage matches.

"I don't think Rafael Nadal's first tournament back will be the Australian Open, he'd rather skip the Aussie" - Tennis analyst Gill Gross

Rafael Nadal pumps his fist at the 2022 Australian Open

During the podcast, Gill Gross also wondered whether Rafael Nadal will play a tune-up event prior to the 2024 Australian Open or make his return during the South American clay court swing. Gross said:

"I don't know, things have been pretty positive, I think maybe he'll come back and play before the Australian Open and play in Melbourne. I don't think his first tournament back will be the Australian Open, he'd rather skip the Aussie, and maybe even play the Golden Swing."

He added:

"I don't know if that makes sense, I'm also curious about the sunshine double, does he wanna play the Sunshine Double? If he goes all out on clay, then he could play the Golden Swing. Take March off and then hit the ground running in April. That's a possibility. I don't know, at the same time Indian Wells and Miami are really big events Rafa has great memories at."

The discourse concerning Nadal's prospective return at the Australian Open first began in October, when Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley disclosed to the local press that the 22-time Major winner will likely compete in the Melbourne Slam next year. Tiley said a month ago:

"We can reveal exclusively here that Rafa will be back. He's been off for most of the year, and in talking to him over the last few days he confirmed he will be back, which we're really excited about. That's awesome."

Soon after, the tennis universe was abuzz with speculation of the Spaniard's return in 2024, prompting the man himself to speak on the topic. Nadal wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"I appreciate the vote of confidence from the Australian Open… I am practising every day and working hard to come back ASAP."

Tennis fans will hope that when he does eventually return, Nadal will stay fit and give everyone watching plenty to cheer about.

