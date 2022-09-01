Rafael Nadal's baby out of danger, wife Maria Francisca Perello still recovering: Reports

Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello is recovering well while their baby is seemingly out of danger, according to reports in the Spanish media.

Last week, the Spaniard's wife, who is 31 weeks pregnant, was reportedly admitted to a private clinic in Palma, Mallorca to be under observation as a precautionary measure to avoid complications, with surgery also stated as a possibility.

The Spanish national daily MARCA reports that while the baby is out of danger and Perello is recovering, doctors have indicated that she will remain in the hospital for a few weeks to be under observation. She is expected to remain under observation until the 34th week of pregnancy to avoid any kind of shock. The World No. 3's sister Maria Isabel is supposedly keeping an eye on her condition.

Reports of Nadal and Perello expecting their first child circulated back in June and the 22-time Major winner confirmed the news later that month.

Rafael Nadal beats Rinky Hijikata, through to 2022 US Open second round

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, is currently in the United States of America (USA) taking part in the year's final Grand Slam - the US Open. He's competing in the tournament for the first time since 2019, when he won the title, beating Daniil Medvedev in an epic five-setter in the final.

The Spaniard pulled out of the 2020 edition citing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic and did not take part last year after a long-standing foot injury forced him to remain on the sidelines for the final months of the season.

He began his campaign this year with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 defeat of Australian Rinky Hijikata. With the win, the 36-year-old has won 19 of his last 20 matches at Flushing Meadows and has triumphed in all 20 of his matches at Majors this year.

It was just the Mallorcan's second match since Wimbledon, where he withdrew before his semifinal due to an abdominal tear. At the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, he lost his opening match to eventual champion Borna Coric.

Up next for the 22-time Grand Slam winner is Italian Fabio Fognini, who came from two sets down in his opening-round clash to win 1-6, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 against Aslan Karatsev.

The pair have met 17 times to date, with the Spanish veteran leading 13-4 in the head-to-head. They have previously met once in the year's final Major, where the Italian rallied from two sets down to prevail 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in a third-round clash in 2015.

