Rafael Nadal's coach of 18 years Francisco Roig joins America's Sloane Stephens' team just days after parting with the Spaniard

Rafael Nadal’s long-time coach Francisco Roig has switched his allegiance and will now be coaching 2017 US Open women's singles champion Sloane Stephens.

Former World No. 3 Stephens, who has been struggling with her form in recent times, made the announcement of Roig's addition to her team on Wednesday (December 21).

The seven-time WTA title holder expressed her happiness at partnering with one of the most successful coaches in tennis history and stated that she was looking forward to a successful journey together.

“Happy to have Francis Roig join my team as my new coach! Here's to a successful journey together, let's get to work,” Sloane Stephens said.

Muy contenta de comunicaros que Francis Roig será mi entrenador esta temporada Happy to have Francis Roig join my team as my new coach! Here's to a successful journey together, let's get to work

Sloane Stephens, who previously briefly trained with Rafael Nadal’s former coach, revealed the news just five days after the Spaniard announced his decision to end their long-standing partnership of 18 years, which began in 2005.

On Friday (December 16), Rafael Nadal published a statement on his social media page regarding his split with Roig.

The World No. 2 conveyed that the Spanish coach had been a significant figure throughout his illustrious career, having joined the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s team when he was a teenager.

"I wanted to inform you that Francis Roig is leaving the team. Francis has been an important person in my career and I am very grateful to him for all these years of work and friendship. When we started working together I was a child and together with my uncle Toni, we started on the circuit," Rafael Nadal announced.

The 36-year-old Spaniard also acknowledged Francisco Roig’s mastery in the sport and wished him well for his new endeavor.

"Francis is a great coach who knows tennis very well and has helped me a lot to get better and better. I only have words of gratitude and I wish him all the luck in the world in his new project," he added.

On Monday (December 19), however, the 36-year-old announced that former Argentine tennis player Gustavo Marcaccio, who has been a part of the Mallorcan’s academy since 2021 will be joining his team.

"Hello everyone. I want to inform you of the incorporation of Gustavo Marcaccio to the technical team. Gustavo has been working at the Rafa Nadal Academy since April 2021 and I understand that he is a good addition to the team. It will surely help us a lot to continue on the path. Welcome Gustavo!" the Spaniard wrote.

