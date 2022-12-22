Create

Rafael Nadal's coach of 18 years Francisco Roig joins America's Sloane Stephens' team just days after parting with the Spaniard

By Pranjali P.
Modified Dec 22, 2022 12:01 AM IST
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal's former coach joins Sloane Stephens' team

Rafael Nadal’s long-time coach Francisco Roig has switched his allegiance and will now be coaching 2017 US Open women's singles champion Sloane Stephens.

Former World No. 3 Stephens, who has been struggling with her form in recent times, made the announcement of Roig's addition to her team on Wednesday (December 21).

The seven-time WTA title holder expressed her happiness at partnering with one of the most successful coaches in tennis history and stated that she was looking forward to a successful journey together.

“Happy to have Francis Roig join my team as my new coach! Here's to a successful journey together, let's get to work,” Sloane Stephens said.
Happy to have Francis Roig join my team as my new coach! Here's to a successful journey together, let's get to work ✨ Muy contenta de comunicaros que Francis Roig será mi entrenador esta temporada ✨ https://t.co/lr1JOGfqkY

Sloane Stephens, who previously briefly trained with Rafael Nadal’s former coach, revealed the news just five days after the Spaniard announced his decision to end their long-standing partnership of 18 years, which began in 2005.

On Friday (December 16), Rafael Nadal published a statement on his social media page regarding his split with Roig.

The World No. 2 conveyed that the Spanish coach had been a significant figure throughout his illustrious career, having joined the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s team when he was a teenager.

"I wanted to inform you that Francis Roig is leaving the team. Francis has been an important person in my career and I am very grateful to him for all these years of work and friendship. When we started working together I was a child and together with my uncle Toni, we started on the circuit," Rafael Nadal announced.

The 36-year-old Spaniard also acknowledged Francisco Roig’s mastery in the sport and wished him well for his new endeavor.

"Francis is a great coach who knows tennis very well and has helped me a lot to get better and better. I only have words of gratitude and I wish him all the luck in the world in his new project," he added.

On Monday (December 19), however, the 36-year-old announced that former Argentine tennis player Gustavo Marcaccio, who has been a part of the Mallorcan’s academy since 2021 will be joining his team.

"Hello everyone. I want to inform you of the incorporation of Gustavo Marcaccio to the technical team. Gustavo has been working at the Rafa Nadal Academy since April 2021 and I understand that he is a good addition to the team. It will surely help us a lot to continue on the path. Welcome Gustavo!" the Spaniard wrote.

