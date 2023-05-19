Rafael Nadal recently indicated that 2024 could be his final year on the tour. However, his decision has nothing to do with Roger Federer's retirement or the birth of his son last year according to former tennis player Alex Corretja.

On Thursday, May 18, Nadal officially withdrew from his favorite tournament, the French Open, after failing to recover from a hip injury. The 14-time champion at Roland Garros sustained the injury at the 2023 Australian Open.

Nadal also remarked that he was determined to make a comeback and might consider retiring in 2024. Speculation then arose that his decision may have been influenced by his close friend Federer bidding adieu to tennis at the Laver Cup last September.

The Spaniard becoming a father in October last year was also mooted as a reason.

Speaking to Eurosport, his compatriot Corretja stated that Nadal's decision to stop in 2024 was because of his numerous injuries and nothing else. He also lauded the former World No. 1's decision to prolong his break and believes that Nadal will be able to give his 100% when he plays next year.

"I don't think it was because he [Rafael Nadal] saw Roger Federer bowing out or because of having his kid," Corretja said. "I think if he was physically good, he would keep playing, but he has sacrificed so many things with his body that he has had to take this decision.

"He would have combined his family life with playing if he had been healthy, but physically after everything he has done, it is difficult to keep on going the same way," he added.

Corretja also stated that it would be strange to not have the most successful champion at Roland Garros this year.

"It's very unusual to go into Roland Garros not having Rafa. It's going to be very strange without him," he said. "I thought he was going to be able to win, even if he didn't play too many tournaments before because he is Rafa, the greatest guy in history on those courts.

"I feel empty. It is not going to be the same without Rafa at Roland Garros. What he has achieved at the tournament is impossible to repeat, in my opinion."

Rafael Nadal wants to retire on his own terms

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open

While announcing his non-participation at the 2023 French Open, Rafael Nadal made it clear that he wasn't going to say goodbye to tennis at a press conference. He hopes to return strong and fight for the biggest titles one more time.

"I've worked hard enough throughout my career for my end not to be in a press conference," Nadal said.

"I'm just one more of all these endings of all the people who have been able to stand out in any field of life. This last effort is worth leaving everything so the final year will be memorable."

The Spaniard will miss out on Roland Garros for the first time since 2004. His record of 112 wins in Paris is the highest at a Grand Slam tournament among men.

