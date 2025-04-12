Rafael Nadal's ex-coach Marc Lopez takes 2-time Grand Slam finalist under his wing

Rafael Nadal's former coach and former Olympic champion Marc Lopez has been appointed as Jasmine Paolini's new coach. The Italian, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, recently ended her 10-year coaching collaboration with Renzo Furlan.

Ad

Lopez had been a decorated doubles player with 14 doubles titles on the ATP Tour. Five of those titles came when he partnered with Nadal. The Spanish duo had their biggest success when they clinched Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, triumphing over the Romanian team of Florin Mergea and Horia Tecau. Lopez later joined the 22-time Major champion's coaching team in 2021.

Paolini, meanwhile, had a breakthrough season on the Tour in 2024, reaching the finals of the French Open and Wimbledon, losing both. The Italian made her debut in the top five on the WTA rankings. Her most significant win was the WTA 1000 title at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Ad

Trending

A tennis insider reported Lopez and Paolini's partnership by quoting former World No. 1 Dinara Safina. Safina, who herself has made her coaching debut with Diana Shnaider, revealed that Lopez would be partnering Paolini for the clay season for a trial period.

"I spoke with Marc in Stuttgart. This cooperation is designed until the end of Roland Garros." Safina said via Sofya Tartakova's X account.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paolini is all set to begin her clay season at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, where the Italian is the fifth seed.

Rafael Nadal was Jasmine Paolini's first choice for being her coach for a week

Jasmine Paolini recently appeared on the "Tennis Insider Club" show co-hosted by WTA player Caroline Garcia. Elena Rybakina and Maria Sakkari accompanied the Italian. During the candid interview, the guests were asked to name their choice of coach who would collaborate with them for a week. Paolini had no hesitation in naming Nadal as her choice for a coach.

Ad

Ad

Like Nadal, the Italian went on an insane run at Roland Garros last year, beating the likes of Bianca Andreescu, Elena Rybakina, and Mirra Andreeva to reach the final, where she lost to Iga Swiatek. Paolini followed this performance with another stellar show at Wimbledon, reaching the final again. The Italian, who had never won a singles match at the event before, defeated the likes of Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, and Donna Vekic to reach the final, where she fell short against Barbora Krejcikova.

Paolini started this year slowly, failing to defend her title in Dubai, as she had to retire because of injury. However, the Italian came back to form just before the clay season, reaching the semifinals of the Miami Open, where she lost against Aryna Sabalenka.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here