Rafael Nadal's father and sister attend his US Open third-round match against Richard Gasquet following 'anxious' conversation with Carlos Moya

Rafael Nadal's father and sister were in attendance for his third-round match against Richard Gasquet at the US Open on Saturday night.

The presence of the Spaniard's family members in his box came following his second-round match against Fabio Fognini, where he appeared to be in a spot of bother mentally.

Rafael Nadal had his "worst start ever" against the Italian, going a set and a break down. In fact, during the second set, the Spaniard could be seen having a few words with his coach Carlos Moya.

"I am very anxious," Nadal said.

"It'll come, it'll come," Moya responded.

Nadal eventually regrouped and bounced back to win the match in four sets and book his place in the third round of the US Open.

Nadal's father, Sebastian, and sister, Maribel, were initially in Mallorca with his wife, Maria Francisca Perello, who was admitted to a clinic amidst the birth of their child.

The presence of his family in the stands might have assured Nadal that all is well with his wife back home.

Rafael Nadal booked his place in the 4th round of the US Open

Rafael Nadal beat Richard Gasquet in straight sets

Rafael Nadal booked his place in the fourth round of the US Open by thrashing Richard Gasquet 6-0, 6-1, 7-5. It was his first straight-sets win at the tournament this year.

Nadal will next face 22nd seed Frances Tiafoe, who booked his place in the last 16 by beating 14th seed Diego Schwartzman 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-4.

The two players will lock horns for the third time, with the Spaniard winning both of their previous encounters. Nadal and Tiafoe first locked horns in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Australian Open, with the former winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

They met again in the last 16 of the Madrid Masters that year and the former World No. 1 won 6-3, 6-4.

Nadal will enter the match as the favorite, but Tiafoe is high on confidence and is capable of giving him a run for his money. The winner will face either seventh seed Cameron Norrie or ninth seed Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the US Open.

