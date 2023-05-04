John McEnroe's brother Patrick has questioned whether Rafael Nadal will compete at the 2023 French Open if his layoff from the ATP tour extends to the upcoming Masters 1000 Italian Open in Rome.

Speaking on his podcast, 'Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe,' the 56-year-old commented on Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's absence from the ongoing Madrid Masters. McEnroe also shed light on how the court conditions at the three clay-court Masters events compare to those at the French Open.

“Both Novak and Rafa out. Didn’t play Madrid. Remember now Madrid has heavy altitude. It’s more unlike the French Open conditions than any of the other big clay court tournaments. Rome is the most like it when it’s hot. When it’s cold in Paris it’s more similar to the Monte-Carlo conditions which is cooler and comes earlier in the year," McEnroe said.

He added that both the 22-time Grand Slam champions would be fine with skipping the Madrid Open since the tournament's conditions are most unlike the conditions at the French Open.

"So for those top guys obviously they’ve got injury issues as well. Rafa has more injury issues than Novak since he hasn’t played. Novak has had a little bit of an elbow problem but he’s been able to play so they’re fine with skipping Madrid," he said.

Patrick McEnroe then suggested that the Rome Masters would be crucial to ascertain Djokovic and Nadal's form heading into the French Major. He also cast doubt on the Spaniard's participation at Roland Garros if his layoff from the tour was extended to the Italian Open as well.

"Rome is going to be key to see where they’re both at. If Rafa doesn’t show up for Rome does he even attempt to play the French? I’d say probably not. He’s going to want to at least get some matches there," he stated.

Hopefully Rafael Nadal will compete at the Rome Masters and Roland Garros, says Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz recently expressed his desire to see Rafael Nadal back in action at the Rome Masters and then the French Open where he will be "a rival to beat."

"That Rafa returns is always good news, he is one of the best in history and we want to see him in all the tournaments, I say this as a player and as a tennis lover, I like to see him compete and learn from him. It has been a pity all these months where we have not been able to see him in tournaments. Hopefully he will be in Rome and then at Roland Garros, where he will be a rival to beat," Alcaraz said.

Currently competing at the Madrid Open, Alcaraz will take on Borna Coric in the semifinals on Friday, May 5.

