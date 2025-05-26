Rafael Nadal's French Open tribute t-shirts go on resale for $100+, hours after emotional farewell, makes fans sad & angry

Fans have expressed disappointment with the French Open crowd after several attendees were found reselling the special "Merci Rafa" T-shirts from Rafael Nadal’s tribute. The commemorative shirts, meant to honor the Spaniard's legacy, have surfaced online with price tags ranging from over $100 to more than $500.

On Sunday, May 25, 14-time French Open champion Nadal was honored with a tribute featuring several memorable moments. He received a unique trophy, and his footprint has been engraved on Court Philippe-Chatrier forever.

Moreover, the crowd attending the tribute was given special orange t-shirts with 'Merci Rafa' written on them. The Court Philippe-Chatrier was filled with a sea of orange during the tribute.

However, just hours after the tribute, many attendees have put the t-shirt on sale on Vinted, a Lithuanian online marketplace.

The same news was posted on X, and fans expressed anger and sadness at the act.

"F**K THESE PEPOLE THEY DIDNT DESERVE TO BE THERE," one fan wrote.

"Seriously?! Shameful!!! How many of us haven't had this chance, this privilege of receiving this magnificent collector's gift..." another fan wrote (translated from French).

"How disgusting is that?" one fan asked (translated from French).

Here are some more fans slamming the act of putting up the special 'Merci Rafa' t-shirts for sale online.

"SHAME, I will have kept it until my death," one fan wrote (translated from French).

"What kind of person do you have to be to sell this (and buy it too)?" another fan asked (translated from French).

"It's too serious, you can't tell me that you like tennis while doing this," yet another fan wrote (translated from French).

It was a visual spectacle as the Court Philippe-Chatrier donned the special orange t-shirt to honor its record winner.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek also donned the 'Merci Rafa' t-shirts during Rafael Nadal's French Open tribute

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek among the spectators at the French Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Rafael Nadal received a special tribute at the 2025 French Open due to the exceptional legacy he was leaving behind. Another testament to his legacy was the players who joined the crowd in appreciating him.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, both singles defending champions, were in the Court Philippe-Chatrier stands, wearing the orange 'Merci Rafa' t-shirts paying tribute to the Spanish legend.

Alcaraz and Swiatek have mentioned multiple times how Nadal has inspired them in their careers. Both will begin their title defenses on Monday, May 26. Swiatek takes on Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova while Alcaraz will face Giulio Zeppieri.

