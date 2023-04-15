Rafael Nadal's decision to withdraw from the 2023 Barcelona Open has brought up familiar concerns for former World No. 1 Justine Henin, who recalled her suspicions of the Spaniard pushing himself too far to win the 2022 French Open title.

After pulling out of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, Nadal announced his decision to withdraw from the Barcelona Open as well given that he was "still not prepared" to make his return to the court following a hip injury sustained at the Australian Open.

In an interview with Eurosport, Justine Henin raised concerns regarding the Spaniard's extended absence from the tour. She recalled that the 22-time Grand Slam champion had been unable to give an on-court interview after his victory at the 2022 French Open.

The former World No. 1 had questioned whether he had given too much to win the Grand Slam title at the time.

"I remember that last year in Paris we couldn't do the interview on the court after the final. We had the feeling that he had given so much to win a Roland Garros more. Was it too much? It's another question for the following weeks or months," Henin said.

However, she also contended that despite an injury-ridden 2022 season, Nadal had managed to defy everyone's expectations to win two Grand Slam titles.

"The point is that we didn't think he was capable of going back to this level," she added.

In closing, Henin emphasized that the Mallorcan is the best judge of his own physical condition, and expressed her desire to see him make a quick return to the court.

Reports of Rafael Nadal missing Madrid Open 2023 concerning, says Andy Roddick

The Spaniard sustained a hip injury during the 2023 Australian Open

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick also raised concerns about reports that Rafael Nadal is set to miss the 2023 Madrid Open as well.

In an interview with the Tennis Channel, Roddick expressed concern over the 22-time Grand Slam champion's increasing frequency of injuries, with the gaps between them becoming shorter. The American stated that Nadal is likely to prioritize the French Open for the rest of his career and will need to get matches under his belt to prepare for the Grand Slam.

"This is a real concern if he's missing out on Monte-Carlo, Barcelona, and Madrid. He's a diesel engine, he needs those reps going into events. This is very concerning for Rafa fans," he said.

