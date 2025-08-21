'Rafael Nadal's kids' Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud open up about their "easygoing" chemistry after US Open mixed doubles runner-up finish

Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud took pride in their unity, being 'Rafa's kids,' as they showcased powerful performances in the mixed doubles at the 2025 US Open. Swiatek has a connection with Rafael Nadal, having attended a graduation ceremony at his academy, and Ruud has trained there since 2018.

Ad

Swiatek, the reigning Wimbledon champion, came fresh off winning the Cincinnati Open title, and played two matches in the US Open mixed doubles within 12 hours. She paired with three-time major finalist Casper Ruud and outpaced formidable players like Madison Keys-Frances Tiafoe, and Jessica Pegula-Jack Draper to book their seat in the finals.

Though their title-winning dreams ended at the hands of the defending champions, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, Swiatek and Ruud were glad to unite as fellow Rafael Nadal Academy trainees and display their chemistry on the court.

Ad

Trending

In a post-match press conference, via ASAP Sports, the Norwegian expressed admiration for the Pole, calling her humble and saying that their partnership was easygoing.

"Iga and I have both played mixed doubles in United Cup in the past. We have some experience, but not together. I think we had good chemistry. We're similar people. We're easygoing. Iga is humble.'"

Ad

Furthermore, the six-time major champion added that the reason behind their synergy was that they were 'Rafa's kids', as fans often call them.

"Rafa's kids"

Agreeing with her, Ruud added:

"I guess that's what some say. Easy to get along, click and find some good chemistry."

In 2022, when Iga Swiatek was at the helm of the WTA rankings, she pulled out of the Madrid Open to rest her right shoulder and partook in a “micro training block” at Nadal's academy. She has always been a frequent visitor to the academy in Mallorca.

Ad

On the other hand, Casper Ruud, whose 14 out of 15 titles came on clay, has been trained at the Academy since he was a teenager. He has often shared that his intensity and competitive approach manifested in Nadal, Toni Nadal and the other staff's presence.

Iga Swiatek once shared how Nadal has been the biggest inspiration in her tennis career

Iga Swiatek and Nadal at the 2022 US Open - Previews - (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek achieved the most success at the French Open, mirroring her idol's dominance on the surface. On her eponymous website, the 24-year-old shared that the sport was not love at first sight; rather, the love for it developed over time while watching the legendary Spaniard on the court.

Ad

"Tennis was not love at first sight. Competing and pushing my own limits was, I had to mature into a passion for tennis. Without a doubt, my biggest sports inspiration and I probably won’t surprise anyone here has always been Rafael Nadal."

Swiatek added that Nadal has an impact on her beyond tennis as well.

"Mastery in sports is one thing, but what impresses me the most is what values he lives by and what kind of person he is despite his incredible success. This is definitely the path I would like to follow."

Iga Swiatek served as the guest of honor at the Rafael Nadal Academy's graduation ceremony in 2023, addressing the class of 2023. She graced the event shortly after her fourth win at Roland Garros.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More