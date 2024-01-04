Rafael Nadal's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Brisbane International 2024, QF

22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal will lock horns with Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Brisbane International on Friday.

Nadal made a winning return to the tour after a year-long absence with a 7-5, 6-1 over Dominic Thiem in the first round here. He next faced Jason Kubler in the second round and dispatched him with ease too, with a score of 6-1, 6-2.

The Spaniard has now matched his previous best result in Brisbane by reaching the quarterfinals. He made the last eight during his prior and only appearance here in 2017, and suffered a three-set defeat against Milos Raonic.

Now, Nadal has a chance to reach his first semifinal since the 2022 Wimbledon. With that in mind, here's a look at the details regarding his upcoming contest:

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

The 37-year old is currently participating in the Brisbane International, which returned to the tour after a four-year absence. Serving as one of the warm-up tournaments prior to the Australian Open, many top players opt to begin the new season here.

Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios are some of the former champions at the venue.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Jordan Thompson at the 2023 Davis Cup.

The Spaniard will battle it out against World No. 55 Jordan Thompson. He had a relatively easier path to the quarterfinal. Following a 6-3, 6-2 win over Aleksandar Vukic in the opening round, he received a walkover from Ugo Humbert, which directly put him in the last eight.

Nadal and Thompson have crossed paths twice before, with the former having the last laugh on both occasions. The 37-year old first triumphed at the 2020 Paris Masters and followed it up with another win at the French Open a couple of years later.

Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson match schedule

The two will bring the day's schedule to a close as they're up last on Pat Rafter Arena. Their quarterfinal match won't commence prior to 8:00 p.m. local time on Friday.

Date: January 5, 2024.

Time: Not before 8:00 p.m. local time, 10:00 a.m. GMT, 5:00 a.m. ET and 3:30 p.m. IST.

Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel: USA, Germany, Austria, Swizterland & Puerto Rico

Sky Sports: UK

TSN: Canada

Stan Sport, Nine Network: Australia

Canal+: Poland

Super Tennis: Italy

ESPN - Central & South America

DAZN - Japan

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

O2 TV - Czech Republic

Telenet - Belgium

TV2 - Denmark

Sportsmax- Caribbean

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here