"Rafael Nadal's next match will be a true test of where he is really at" - Greg Rusedski on Spaniard's Barcelona Open 2R clash against Alex de Minaur

Rafael Nadal returned to the ATP tour for the first time since January at the Barcelona Open. Following his first-round match at the tournament, former British No.1 Greg Rusedski stated that the Spaniard's second-round match against Alex de Minaur will be a true test of his fitness level.

On Tuesday, the former World No. 1 defeated Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 6-3 in the first round of the Barcelona Open.

Nadal had only competed in the Brisbane International this season where he defeated Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler before being eliminated in the quarterfinals by Jordan Thompson. However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion sustained an injury that saw him miss the Australian Open, and his injury struggles continued as he also pulled out of the Indian Wells Masters hours before facing Milos Raonic in the first round.

On Tuesday, Greg Rusedski commended the 37-year-old on his performance at the Barcelona Open despite not having played a competitive match in a while. However, he opined that Nadal's next match against Australia's Alex de Minaur in the second round of the tournament on Wednesday will be a test of his physicality. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“Very impressive from @RafaelNadal having not played a competitive match in such a longtime. Wasn’t tested and movement looked solid. His next match versus De Minaur will be a true test of where he is really at physically,” Greg Rusedski tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal and Alex de Minaur have faced each other four times on the ATP tour, and the Spaniard has won three of those meetings.

Rafael Nadal - “Everytime it is more difficult and especially when you are at an advanced age”

Nadal at the 2021 Barcelona Open

Nadal stated that it gets difficult to compete on the tour as one gets older while speaking to the press after his first-round match at the 2024 Barcelona Open against Flavio Cobolli. Nadal admitted that he's going through tough moments but finds joy in being able to train and compete again.

“Every time it is more difficult and especially when you are at an advanced age, it makes things even tougher, I’m going through tough moments but at the same time, when I’m able to be on Tour for a few days and practice with the guys and then be able to compete a little bit, it means a lot to me. Still enjoyable enough to keep going. I'm happy to start with a victory without a doubt,” he said.

Nadal has won the Barcelona Open a record 12 times, with his last triumph coming in 2021. It is the second tournament where he has clinched 12 or more titles, the other being Roland Garros (14 titles).

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback