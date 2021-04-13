Rafael Nadal's press agent confirms the Spaniard is "absolutely fine" amid COVID-19 scare

Rafael Nadal's press agent Benito Perez-Barbadillo has confirmed that the World No. 3 is perfectly fine, amid the COVID-19 scare that has engulfed the Monte Carlo Masters.

Daniil Medvedev tested positive for the dreaded virus on Tuesday, which forced him withdraw from the Masters 1000 event. Medvedev participated in a practice session with Nadal just one day before the test, and the proximity between the two players caused many to fear for the latter's well-being too.

But in a brief conversation with Reuters, Benito Perez-Barbadillo asserted that Rafael Nadal is in good health right now and also free of any symptoms. Perez-Barbadillo did also point out, however, that the virus has an incubation period of three to four days - which means Nadal is not completely out of the woods yet.

"Nadal is absolutely fine," Perez-Barbadillo said. "As we understand, the virus does not anyways show before three-four days. The next scheduled testing is in three days."

Rafael Nadal last got tested for COVID-19 on Monday, the same day he trained with Daniil Medvedev. Fortunately for the Mallorcan, his test result came out negative.

With the next test scheduled for Friday, his fans would be hoping that he continues to be free of the grip of the virus.

Should Rafael Nadal test negative a second time, he will be able to continue with his Monte Carlo campaign unimpeded. Nadal is bidding to win a record-extending 12th title in the Principality.

However, if the 34-year-old tests positive, he will have to follow in Daniil Medvedev's footsteps and withdraw from the event.

Rafael Nadal has been cleared to play his Monte Carlo Masters 2nd round match on Wednesday

Rafael Nadal in one of his training sessions at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

As reported by several media outlets, Rafael Nadal has been given the green signal to take the court forn his second-round match against Federico Delbonis on Wednesday.

Given that Nadal has not shown any symptoms yet, the possibility of him transmitting the virus appears to be quite remote. But COVID-19 has proven to be a very unpredictable virus, so even the slightest of missteps could prove to be disastrous for Nadal as well as the tournament organizers.

Losing the tournament's most decorated player ever would be very awkward for the organizers, particularly with respect to the safety protocols put in place. Moreover, any further positive cases would imply that the virus has spread among the players participating in the event.